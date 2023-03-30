Home States Tamil Nadu

Centre defers proposed hydro power project inside Kalakkad tiger reserve

A 10.95 km tunnel will be built linking both the reservoirs to enable power generation.

Published: 30th March 2023 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2023 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Tiger

For reprentational purpose

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  An expert appraisal committee (EAC) of the Union environment ministry has deferred a hydroelectric project proposed by Tangedco inside the Kanyakumari wildlife sanctuary and Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve.

A central committee is likely to visit Kanyakumari to assess the project.

Tangedco has proposed to build a 1,500 MW pumped storage hydroelectric project spread over 40.72 hectares by using Kodayar dam as the upper reservoir, which is a masonry gravity dam, and PWD’s Pechiparai dam as the lower reservoir. A 10.95 km tunnel will be built linking both reservoirs to enable power generation.

The total cost of the project is estimated to be Rs 10,838 crores. As per official documents, Tangedco plans to build six 250 MW units that will together generate 3,120 million units of electricity annually. While an application seeking wildlife clearance is yet to be filed before the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL), Tangedco has applied for terms of reference to conduct an environmental impact assessment.

When the project came up for discussion during the recently held EAC meeting, it was noted that the project site lies in dense forests between Kanyakumari Wildlife Sanctuary and Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve.

The expert appraisal committee suggested submitting the alternative site analysis on ecological aspects such as loss of forest ecosystem due to diversion of forest land/loss of biodiversity and its impacts on the productivity of the ecosystem and likely impacts of the project on tribals etc.

“After detailed deliberations, the expert appraisal committee observed that the project is located in a sensitive area and decided to conduct site visits by EAC sub-committee members before making any recommendations on the proposal,” the minutes of the meeting stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hydroelectric project Kanyakumari wildlife sanctuary Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp