Book on Covid-19 by TN government doctors to be out soon

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors from government medical college hospitals across the state are all set to release a book on Covid-19. Health Minister Ma Subramanian released the flyer of the book at a function held in Omandurar Medical College Hospital on Wednesday.

“The book will have 25 chapters covering all aspects of Covid-19, including the origin of the virus and how to treat it. It can be used as a reference book for undergraduate and postgraduate medical students, and also for researchers,” said Dr R Jayanthi, Dean, of Omandurar Medical College who authored three chapters and edited the book.

“The book will be released in a couple of weeks and has been written by government doctors,” Dr Jayanthi said. Lauding the efforts taken by Dr Jayanthi in releasing the book, the minister said, “Those days, there was not much documentation done on plague and other pandemics in the world. But today, the doctors have taken an effort to document Covid-19 so that present and future generations will be aware of its impact.”

He also inaugurated continuous medical education (CME) on artificial intelligence and machine learning in health. Director of Medical Education R Shanthimalar and other officials were present on the occasion.

