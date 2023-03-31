Home States Tamil Nadu

Chithirai temple festival: More CCTVs, drones this year to bolster security in Madurai

Two devotees, including a woman, were killed in the Kallazhagar festival stampede in Goripalayam in the early morning hours on April 16 last year, added the police.

Youth in a jubilant mood during the Chithirai Festival on Saturday | k k sundar

MADURAI:  After two people were killed in a stampede during the last season of the Chithirai festival, in which Lord Kallazhagar enters the Vaigai river, the police, this year, has planned to install more CCTVs and drones to monitor the crowd movement and ensure smooth passing of the festival without any untoward incident.

This year, the Chithirai festival will commence on April 23, which is the most important day of commemorating the marriage between Lord Sundareswaran and Goddess Meenakshi, falls on May 2, followed by the event of Lord Kallazhagar's venture into the Vaigai river on May 5. During the festival, thousands of people from the neighbouring districts would visit the city to worship the deities, especially on March 5.

After the temple administration released the schedule for the festival, the police department said they have begun devising elaborate plans to ensure the smooth passing of the festival without a stampede or other law and order problems. " Two devotees, including a woman, were killed in the Kallazhagar festival stampede in Goripalayam in the early morning hours on April 16 last year," added the police.

This year City Commissioner KN Narendra Nayar has been keen to ensure no snatching of jewels, stealing of properties, law and order issues or stampede would happen during the festival.

"The city police have initiated to verify the working condition of the CCTVs in possible locations that may see larger crowds and also planned to increase the number of CCTVs if needed. Despite the city police's disposition of a few drones, this year, they will be considering using long-duration flying drones that can last up to 45 minutes in flight for a distance range of up to 10 km," he added.

We are in the process of devising certain plans for extensive drone use during the festival season, a senior police official added.

