Fake video on migrants: Madurai cops get three-day custody of Bihar YouTuber

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Judicial Magistrate I of Madurai V Deela Banu on Thursday remanded YouTuber Manish Kashyap, who was arrested on charges of spreading fake videos about attacks on Bihari migrants in Tamil Nadu, to three days of police custody.

Kashyap, who is said to be a resident of West Champaran district in Bihar, was booked by Bihar police for the above offence. After his surrender on March 18, he was interrogated by the economic offences unit of Bihar police and was remanded to judicial custody in Beur central jail near Patna this week.

Meanwhile, on March 10, Madurai District Cyber Crime Police registered an FIR against him, for the same offence. They obtained Kashyap’s custody from the Patna court on Tuesday and brought him to Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, following which he was produced before the Judicial Magistrate I of Madurai on Thursday afternoon.

Advocate Niranjan S Kumar, who represented Kashyap before the magistrate court, alleged certain procedural lapses. He claimed that no formal arrest has been made by the Madurai police. He also opposed the application filed by the police seeking seven days of custody of Kashyap for interrogation.

However, the APP M Chockalingam who appeared on behalf of the police, argued that the accused had created panic among the migrant workers and the native people and that a custodial interrogation is imminent in the case. After an elaborate hearing, Judicial Magistrate I of Madurai Deela Banu remanded Kashyap to police custody for three days from March 31, adding that he should be produced before the court on the morning of April 3.

SC Collegium rejects justice Velumani’s transfer request

Chennai: The Supreme Court Collegium rejected Justice VM Velumani’s request to be transferred from the Madras High Court to a High Court in the Northeast instead of the Calcutta High Court. “The collegium by its resolution dated September 29, 2022, proposed to transfer Justice V M Velumani to the Calcutta HC for the better administration of justice. She sought reconsideration of the recommendation. Her request was not acceded to by the collegium,” a statement from the Collegium said.

The resolution put forth by the Collegium stated that there was no valid reason to reconsider the justice’s transfer to Calcutta HC and reiterated its previous recommendation. Justice Velumani had asked for a transfer to either the Manipur or Tripura High Court or any other high court in the Northeast so she could retain her official residence in Chennai.

