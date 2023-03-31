MGNREGA wage, work days to be increased in TN from April 1

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The wages for MGNREGA would be increased to Rs 294 per day from April 1, apart from increasing the number of work days and clusters, rural development I Periyasamy informed the assembly on Thursday while replying to the demand for grants for his department. He added that the number of clusters would be increased to 30,000 from 20,000, and work would be given to people within a two km radius.

In his reply, the minister said the previous AIADMK government changed the name of Anna Grama Marumalarchi Thittam into Thai Thittam and failed to maintain Periyar Ninaivu Samathuvapuram. He elaborated how the incumbent government effectively relaunched Anaithu Grama Anna Marumalarchi Thittam and refurbished the Periyar Ninaivu Samathuvapuram.

Speaking about the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G), the minister said that the fund-sharing ratio between the union and state governments under this scheme is 60:40, but in Tamil Nadu the ratio is 38:62 since the state government offered Rs 1.72 lakh whereas the union government’s share is Rs 1.04 lakh. “Hence, a new plaque will be placed in houses that are constructed under the PMAY-G,” the minister said.

Speaking about the improvement of safety in government schools, the minister said that steps will be taken to construct a compound wall for all government elementary, middle and high schools this year.

He further added that the district panchayat presidents will be given cars this year.

Highlights

Rs 1,500 crore to complete works on habitats for marginalised people

Rs 1,000 crore for improving community infrastructure in villages

Rs 1,000 crore for piped water connections to 10 lakh households

Rs 275 crore to plant 70 lakh saplings under the Green Tamil Nadu mission

Rs 70 crore for 500 new Anganwadi

Monthly salary of rural scavengers is to be hiked to Rs 5,000 from Rs 3,600

Rs 154 crore to construct 2,043-noon meal centres

