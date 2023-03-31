Home States Tamil Nadu

MGNREGA wage, work days to be increased in TN from April 1

Daily wage will be hiked to Rs 294 from April 1; number of clusters would be increased to 30,000 from 20,000

Published: 31st March 2023 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2023 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Debates on grant of funds for various departments were held in the Assembly on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The wages for MGNREGA would be increased to Rs 294 per day from April 1, apart from increasing the number of work days and clusters, rural development I Periyasamy informed the assembly on Thursday while replying to the demand for grants for his department. He added that the number of clusters would be increased to 30,000 from 20,000, and work would be given to people within a two km radius.

In his reply, the minister said the previous AIADMK government changed the name of Anna Grama Marumalarchi Thittam into Thai Thittam and failed to maintain Periyar Ninaivu Samathuvapuram. He elaborated how the incumbent government effectively relaunched Anaithu Grama Anna Marumalarchi Thittam and refurbished the Periyar Ninaivu Samathuvapuram. 

Speaking about the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G), the minister said that the fund-sharing ratio between the union and state governments under this scheme is 60:40, but in Tamil Nadu the ratio is 38:62 since the state government offered Rs 1.72 lakh whereas the union government’s share is Rs 1.04 lakh. “Hence, a new plaque will be placed in houses that are constructed under the PMAY-G,” the minister said. 

Speaking about the improvement of safety in government schools, the minister said that steps will be taken to construct a compound wall for all government elementary, middle and high schools this year. 
He further added that the district panchayat presidents will be given cars this year.

Highlights

Rs 1,500 crore to complete works on habitats for marginalised people 

Rs 1,000 crore for improving community infrastructure in villages

Rs 1,000 crore for piped water connections to 10 lakh households

Rs 275 crore to plant 70 lakh saplings  under the Green Tamil Nadu mission

Rs 70 crore for 500 new Anganwadi

Monthly salary of rural scavengers is to be hiked to Rs 5,000 from Rs 3,600

Rs 154 crore to construct 2,043-noon meal centres

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MGNREGA MGNREGA wage I Periyasamy
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp