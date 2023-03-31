Slew of Indian space projects, with some moneymakers

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A slew of space missions have been lined up for this year, which are expected to enhance the country share in the global space economy as well. For context, ever since the Modi government came to power in 2014, the Indian space sector has launched 388 foreign satellites so far, earning €188 million and $157 million in the process.

“On top of the priority list is on the launch of Aditya-1, India’s first space mission to study the Sun, aboard the PSLV-C56 (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle). Besides, the configuration and design of various systems related to Gaganyaan, the first human spaceflight programme of the country, is over and it has entered the realisation and testing phase. TV-D1, which is Gaganyaan’s first test vehicle demonstration, is planned for mid-2023,” said a senior official of the department of space.

ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) is also working on XPoSAT, an X-ray polarimeter satellite. It is India’s first dedicated polarimetry mission to study the dynamics of bright astronomical X-ray in extreme conditions, which will be launched aboard SSLV-D3 (Small Satellite Launch Vehicle).

Sources in the space department said the launch of the radar imaging satellite, RI-SAT1B, aboard the PSLV C60 is planned for the second half of 2023 in addition to a host of private sector activities, including launch vehicles and satellite launches. Besides, India’s moon mission, Chandrayaan-3 is also on the cards.

