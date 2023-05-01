Home States Tamil Nadu

Gale flattened 100 acres of banana crop in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur

Hundreds of banana farmers were affected by the strong wind and rain that lashed Tiruppur recently. Officials estimated more than 100 acres of plantations were destroyed.

Published: 01st May 2023 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2023 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

The damaged banana tree plantation in Cuddalore | Express

The damaged banana tree plantation. Image used for representational purpose | Express

By Saravanan MP
Express News Service

TIRUPPUR:  Hundreds of banana farmers were affected by the strong wind and rain that lashed Tiruppur recently. Officials estimated more than 100 acres of plantations were destroyed. Strong winds swept through Avinashi, Udumalaipet, Madathukulam, Gudimangalam in the second and third week of April.

Speaking to TNIE, Non-political Farmers’ Association (Avinashi) coordinator K Velusamy said, "After maize, and tomatoes in Tiruppur district, banana is one of the widespread plantations. But the sudden strong winds destroyed the hopes of farmers. Dozens of  farms in Avinashi taluk including Chinneripalayam, Naduvacheri, Thalakarai, Thandukaranpalayam were flattened.”

P Muthu, a farmer from Udumalaipet, said, "I lost two acres of banana farm. The gale destroyed the entire plantation within a matter of minutes."

Speaking to TNIE, Deputy Director (Horticulture Department - Tiruppur division) T Suresh Rajan said, "We have been receiving complaints for the past few days. We collected data on the extent of the damage caused by the wind. We received information for around 108 acres (44 hectares) of banana plantations were damaged by these winds and rains. Around 147 petitions from farmers have been received and I request farmers to submit the applications along with the details to both the local Horticulture Department office in Taluk or revenue block and also to the Revenue Inspector to assess the extent of the damage.”

