Chithirai festival: Celestial wedding of Meenakshi Sundareswarar held with grandeur

M S Thanaraj By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Amid thousands of devotees, the celestial wedding of Goddess Meenakshi and lord Sundareswarar on the 10th day of the Chithirai festival was held at the Arulmigu Meenakshi Sundaraeswarar temple in Madurai on Tuesday.

Following the Coronation ceremony on April 30 and Dig vijayam ritual, the celestial wedding ritual (Thirukalyanam) of deity Meenakshi and lord Sundareswarar was held on Tuesday. Following this, the Chithirai temple car festival is set to happen on Wednesday.

As per tradition, the Thirukalyanam ritual was held on a stage set at the junction of North–West Aadi Street within the temple premises new Thirukalyana Mandabam. The ceremonies started at 4 am with Odhuvamurthigal singing 'Thirumurai' and hymns Vedas.

Firstly Lord Pavala Kanivai Perumal and Lord Subramaniya Swamy (lord Murugan) from Thiruparangundram arrived at the Thirukalyanam Mandabam, following which Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar were brought to the decorated wedding stage for the Thirukalyanam ritual. Goddess Meenakshi was dressed in traditional silk and the deities were adorned with jewels.

Following the traditional rituals by the bhatters, the celestial wedding was held between 8:35 am - 8:59 am in Midhuna Lagna with priests chanting hymns Vedas. As the celestial wedding took part at the same time as per tradition married women who have gathered at large in and around the Meenakshi temple changed their Mangalsutra during the occasion.

Following the rituals, all the deities were kept in the Thirukalyana Mandapam, where devotees can dharshan all deities. Through paid ticket registration and free token about 12,000 devotees were present inside the temple witnessing the Thirukalyanam ritual, also several thousands of devotees who could not get the passes were waiting outside the temple to witness the Thirrukalyanam ritual through LED screens placed outside the temple.

Official sources said that detailed security cover has been made on the premises by the cops for managing the crowd around the temple who arrived to take part in the celestial wedding. Also, other basic amenities and feasts for the celestial working have been arranged for the devotees. The City corporation has deputed additional sanitation works and also special emergency medical teams in the festival venue for assisting the people who arrive at the temple.

