Public check post at TN's Ervadi to eradicate usage of banned plastic on coastlines

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: In view of protecting the environment and reducing the ill effects of plastic waste disposed on coastlines, the forest department along with the district administration has initiated special check posts in Ervadi to prevent plastic pollution along the coastlines.



Ramanathapuram, which is known for its rich biodiversity, has five bird sanctuaries, a marine national park, a biosphere reserve, and three Ramsar sites. Considering how plastic pollution has been causing harm to not only humans but also wildlife, especially marine species, and its environment, it is the biggest need of the hour to protect wildlife from the grave impact of plastic pollution.



The district's coastline stretches over 280 km. It is essential to prevent plastic pollution in ecologically sensitive marine ecosystems. Following the successful operation of a community-based plastic check post at JatayuTheertham in Dhanuskodi and the application of an environmental fee of Rs 20 per tourist vehicle, the forest department has decided to replicate the model for other potential areas in the district.

District Collector Johny Tom Varghese has also advised the forest and municipal administration to give necessary support to ensure the smooth functioning of the plastic check posts, which includes activities such as plastic waste collection, waste segregation, shredding, and recycling of plastic for road construction. All stakeholders such as fishermen and tourists are to be made aware of plastic pollution, the collector said.



Under the initiative, It has been decided to establish a community-operated plastic check post at Ervadi. This will be the second community-operated check post modelled after the plastic check post at Jatayu Theertham. Official sources said that necessary instructions to operate the check post will be issued to ensure its smooth functioning, adding that an environment fee of Rs 20 for cars and Rs 50 for buses will be charged initially, which will be used towards keeping the area clean and carrying out eco-restoration works.



After clearing out plastic bags in the area, locally produced cloth bags will be provided to people. The bags are stitched by members of self-help groups, said the officials, adding that steps are being taken to eradicate plastic usage in protected areas in the district.

