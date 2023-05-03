Free ride a success in Tamil Nadu, but panic button in cabs a non-starter

B Anbuselvan By

CHENNAI: The fare-free ridership scheme for women, implemented by the state transport corporations, has been a resounding success with average daily patronage reaching 45.51 lakh during 2022-23.

However, mandatory provisions of vehicle location tracking devices and emergency buttons in public transport vehicles are still a non-starter. The Union government fixed the deadline of April 1, 2018, for implementing this initiative.

The DMK government introduced a free bus travel scheme for women within two months of assuming office in July 2021. As of March this year, women have made a total of 255 crore rides, with an average of 45.51 lakh per day, which accounts for nearly 65% of the total commuters who travelled in 7,164 ordinary buses.

“Such a scheme was not implemented anywhere in the country. The scheme not only benefitted women but also revived the transport corporations whose patronage fell to 76 lakh during the Covid-19 lockdown (2019-20). We carry 1.71 crore commuters a day,” Transport Minister SS Sivasankar told TNIE.

According to the state planning commission’s study, each woman passenger had saved Rs 888 monthly expenses. “The scheme has eliminated women’s obstacles in accessing educational institutions, workplaces, hospitals, and government offices thereby enhancing the quality of life,” added Sivasankar.

The annual budget for 2023-24 allocated Rs 2,500 crore for providing free travel for women, transpersons, persons with disabilities and their attenders in ordinary buses. The allocation went up from Rs 1,520 crore last year to Rs 2,500 for 2023-24.

To ensure the safety of women commuters, the Union government fixed the deadline of April 1, 2018, for fixing GPS trackers and panic buttons in transport vehicles. Against this backdrop, from April 2018, the state transport department made GPS and panic buttons compulsory for getting them registered. However, it has not yet established a command centre to implement the scheme.

“The panic buttons have been installed in 2,500 MTC buses and will be provided to all the government buses soon. The previous AIADMK government delayed setting up the command centre. Recently, transport officials visited Kerala to study the implementation of the scheme. The scheme will soon be implemented,” said Sivasankar.

Josephine Valarmathi, president of, the National Domestic Workers Movement said, “During evening and night travels, women who come from other districts or other states feel uncomfortable sometimes. Since women also work round-the-clock, emergency buttons should be provided in buses, autos, and cabs.” The state has 6.02 lakh transport vehicles which include 3.01 auto-rickshaws and 2.01 motor cabs, call taxis and omnibus.

Fact file

Since July 2021 till March this year, women have made 255 crore rides.

The average patronage per day is 45.51 lakh per day.

Nearly 65% of the total commuters travelled in 7,164 ordinary buses.

The annual allocation of Rs 2,500 crore

Fleet capacity - 21,000

April 1, 2018, the deadline to implement the mandatory provision of GPS and & emergency buttons in public transport vehicles

The state has 6.02 lakh transport vehicles

