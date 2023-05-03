Home States Tamil Nadu

Idol theft: Special team holds probe in Mayiladuthurai temple, verifies authenticity of 35 other idols

A team including Additional SP G Balamurugan, DSP P Chandrasekar and Inspector RP Kavitha held inquiries at the temple and also verified the authenticity of 35 other idols housed there.

Published: 03rd May 2023 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2023 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Shri Dakshinamurthy

The idol of Shri Dakshinamurthy that went missing

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI:  A team from the Idol Wing CID of the Tamil Nadu police on Tuesday visited Veerateeswarar temple at Korukkai in the district and held an investigation in connection with the theft of an ancient Lord Shiva idol which has been currently traced to a museum in the USA.

A team including Additional SP G Balamurugan, DSP P Chandrasekar and Inspector RP Kavitha held inquiries at the temple and also verified the authenticity of 35 other idols housed there. "We conducted an elaborate investigation and confirmed that an idol of Shri Dakshinamurthy was missing and a replica was instead in its place. We also checked 35 other idols in the temple for their authenticity.

We will compare the idols with the stock images of the French Institute of Puducherry to confirm their authenticity," said Additional SP Balamurugan. The Idol Wing police as part of its ongoing audit at several temples in the delta region discovered the theft of the idol and traced its current location to the Cleveland Museum of Art in Cleveland, Ohio.

The idol, displayed as 'Shiva - Lord of Music' at the museum, dates back to a time between the ninth and thirteenth centuries. It is made of bronze, weighs 41.73 kg, and is 2.5 feet high. The museum had bought the idol from Doris Wiener Gallery in New York and had credited the idol's origin as 'Leonard C Hanna Jr Funds'. Leonard C Hanna (1889-1957) was a collector associated with the museum from 1915 until his death.

The Idol Wing police said it would use the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty, an agreement between countries for gathering and exchanging information to enforce public or criminal laws, to bring back the stolen idol. Joint efforts would be launched on behalf of the union ministries of external affairs, internal affairs and culture, and the Tamil Nadu home affairs department for the mission, they added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CID Tamil Nadu Veerateeswarar temple Lord Shiva idol Shri Dakshinamurthy
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Battle for Vidhana Soudha: More flavours than saffron in coastal Karnataka curry?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Congress' 75 per cent quota promise to face legal hurdles, say experts
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait with Bajrang Punia (R), Vinesh Phogat (L) & Sangeeta Phogat at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Wrestlers protest: Grapplers refuse Delhi Police security as stir enters day 11
BJP MLA and Vindhya Janta Party chief Narayan Tripathi. (Photo | Facebook)
BJP’s Bundelkhand, Vindhya worry as party MLA poses threat in 64 seats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp