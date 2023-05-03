Rain lashes parts of Erode; causeway washed away in Tamil Nadu

P Srinivasan By

Express News Service

ERODE: Heavy rain lashed parts of Erode district on Monday night, and resulted in water entering several homes near Bhavani. A ground-level bridge was washed away. According to district disaster management, Erode district received 601 mm of rainfall till 7 am on Tuesday, with Perundurai recording the maximum of 90 mm, followed by Bhavani (55.80 mm).

Widespread heavy rain started on Monday evening and continued till early morning on Tuesday. On Monday night, small ponds in Periya Puliyur, Mettu Navithanpalayam areas near Bhavani were filled. Water overflowed from them into the Periya Puliyur stream which submerged a ground-level bridge on the road from Ayyampalayam to Alamarathu Valasu. The bridge was washed away by a flash flood a few hours later.

As a result, traffic between the two villages is affected. Rainwater entered more than 30 houses in Alamarathu Valasu and Ellapalayam. Fire and rescue services personnel from Bhavani and revenue officials engaged in rescue operations. More than 15 people were rescued in Alamarathu Valasu and sent to safe places,” sources said.

District collector H Krishnan Unni visited the affected areas on Tuesday. On Tuesday, the rainwater had completely drained and people returned to their homes from camps. Traffic has been diverted in the area where the ground-level bridge was washed away.

Salem district received of 757.40 mm of rainfall till 7 am on Tuesday. Sankagiri recorded a maximum rainfall of 175 mm. “Despite the heavy rain, no major damage was reported from anywhere in the district. On Monday night, an electric line fell on a house in Sankagiri. A cow tied to an iron post died,” district disaster management officials said.

ERODE: Heavy rain lashed parts of Erode district on Monday night, and resulted in water entering several homes near Bhavani. A ground-level bridge was washed away. According to district disaster management, Erode district received 601 mm of rainfall till 7 am on Tuesday, with Perundurai recording the maximum of 90 mm, followed by Bhavani (55.80 mm). Widespread heavy rain started on Monday evening and continued till early morning on Tuesday. On Monday night, small ponds in Periya Puliyur, Mettu Navithanpalayam areas near Bhavani were filled. Water overflowed from them into the Periya Puliyur stream which submerged a ground-level bridge on the road from Ayyampalayam to Alamarathu Valasu. The bridge was washed away by a flash flood a few hours later. As a result, traffic between the two villages is affected. Rainwater entered more than 30 houses in Alamarathu Valasu and Ellapalayam. Fire and rescue services personnel from Bhavani and revenue officials engaged in rescue operations. More than 15 people were rescued in Alamarathu Valasu and sent to safe places,” sources said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); District collector H Krishnan Unni visited the affected areas on Tuesday. On Tuesday, the rainwater had completely drained and people returned to their homes from camps. Traffic has been diverted in the area where the ground-level bridge was washed away. Salem district received of 757.40 mm of rainfall till 7 am on Tuesday. Sankagiri recorded a maximum rainfall of 175 mm. “Despite the heavy rain, no major damage was reported from anywhere in the district. On Monday night, an electric line fell on a house in Sankagiri. A cow tied to an iron post died,” district disaster management officials said.