Tamil Nadu got 78 per cent more rain in last 2 months

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has received 78% excess rainfall - 111.3 mm as against normal rainfall of 62.5 mm - this summer from March 1 to May 2. Among districts, Chennai received 501% above normal rainfall during the period and helped beat the summer heat.

The heavy spell would continue to pound the state, especially in south and interior districts, and would extend till May 6 by when a cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the southeast Bay of Bengal.

Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form in the subsequent 48 hours, said S Balachandran, deputy director general of meteorology at the regional meteorological centre here.

On how the weather system would influence the climate of Tamil Nadu, the official said it would all depend on how it intensifies and where it moves. Going by the weather models, in all likelihood, the system may move towards Burma and cause a rise in temperature.

Balachandran said in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, heavy rainfall was recorded in 60 places and very heavy rainfall in 13 places in the state. Vanamadevi in Cuddalore recorded the highest rainfall of 19cm followed by Sankaragiri in Salem at 17cm and Adirampattinam in Thanjavur with 15 cm.

ALSO READ | Rain lashes parts of Erode; causeway washed away in Tamil Nadu

As per the forecast, light to moderate rain at most places with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph at isolated places is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry and Karaikal areas. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Nilgiris, Erode, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Tenkasi, Pudukkottai, Tiruchirapalli, Karur, Namakkal, Salem, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Thanjavur districts.

In Chennai, sky condition is likely to be cloudy, while thunderstorms and lightning with light to moderate rain are likely to occur in some areas. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 33- 34 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature is likely to be around 26-27 degree Celsius.

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has received 78% excess rainfall - 111.3 mm as against normal rainfall of 62.5 mm - this summer from March 1 to May 2. Among districts, Chennai received 501% above normal rainfall during the period and helped beat the summer heat. The heavy spell would continue to pound the state, especially in south and interior districts, and would extend till May 6 by when a cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the southeast Bay of Bengal. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form in the subsequent 48 hours, said S Balachandran, deputy director general of meteorology at the regional meteorological centre here. On how the weather system would influence the climate of Tamil Nadu, the official said it would all depend on how it intensifies and where it moves. Going by the weather models, in all likelihood, the system may move towards Burma and cause a rise in temperature. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Balachandran said in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, heavy rainfall was recorded in 60 places and very heavy rainfall in 13 places in the state. Vanamadevi in Cuddalore recorded the highest rainfall of 19cm followed by Sankaragiri in Salem at 17cm and Adirampattinam in Thanjavur with 15 cm. ALSO READ | Rain lashes parts of Erode; causeway washed away in Tamil Nadu As per the forecast, light to moderate rain at most places with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph at isolated places is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry and Karaikal areas. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Nilgiris, Erode, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Tenkasi, Pudukkottai, Tiruchirapalli, Karur, Namakkal, Salem, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Thanjavur districts. In Chennai, sky condition is likely to be cloudy, while thunderstorms and lightning with light to moderate rain are likely to occur in some areas. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 33- 34 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature is likely to be around 26-27 degree Celsius.