Koovagam festival comes to an end after 18 days in Tamil Nadu

As Lord Aravan will be killed on the 18th day, the transwomen wives would embrace widowhood by wearing a white saree sans makeup or jewellery. 

Koovagam festival

A priest cuts the thali and breaks bangles of transgender devotees at the Koothandavar temple in Koovagam on Wednesday | R Sriram

By Express News Service

KALLAKURICHI:  As many as 1.5 lakh people thronged the Koothandavar chariot procession held at Koovagam village in Kallakurichi district on Wednesday, as the 18-day festival came to an end with Lord Aravan, the deity of the temple, being killed as a sacrifice. 

Transgender people from across the country gather on the 17th day of the festival to get married to Lord Aravan, a ritual followed for ages tracing to a tale in the epic mythology Mahabharatha. As Lord Aravan will be killed on the 18th day, the trans women's wives would embrace widowhood by wearing a white saree sans makeup or jewellery. 

They gather in small groups and lament over the death of their husband, sources said. About 2,000 police were deployed for security, said police sources.

 “The festival is significant as it celebrates diversity and inclusivity. It provides a platform for the transgender community to celebrate our identity and participate in a traditional Hindu festival. The festival also raises awareness about the issues faced by the transgender community and aims to create a more accepting and inclusive society,” said Namitha (33), a former Miss Koovagam title winner.

