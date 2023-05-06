96 outlets shut based on complaints, 500 target this year, says Tamil Nadu minister 

Home States Tamil Nadu

The minister also said QR code system will be introduced in liquor shops soon.

CHENNAI:  Tamil Nadu has over 5,000 Tasmac liquor outlets, but only 20 de-addiction centres. When asked about this, Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V Senthil Balaji told TNIE that an analysis of the centres showed that they are operating well and are adequate. The minister also said the QR code system will be introduced in liquor shops soon.

Excerpts from the interview:

What is your plan to modernise sales aspect in outlets?

We are working on various initiatives for modernisation, including the introduction of digital payment options and improving store layout. We have already introduced a point of sale machines in many outlets. Now we are planning to launch the QR code and the tender process is underway. Soon, we will invite bids.

Are you conducting awareness campaigns against consumption of liquor and drunk driving?

The government has sanctioned a sum of Rs 4 crores to conduct awareness programmes. A high-level district committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of the district collector to chalk out a plan to carry out awareness activities in the districts.

Is there any plan to reduce existing outlets?

After assuming office, the DMK-led government has closed down a total of 96 Tasmac outlets based on public complaints. In the recent Assembly session, we announced the closure of 500 more outlets. Officials in all districts are identifying the outlets and once the report is received, it will be conveyed to Chief Minister and steps will be taken.

The recent launch of automatic vending machine for liquor sale has invited a lot of criticism. What is your next move?

The machines have been set up inside malls alone and those who enter the malls will utilise the machines. These kinds of elite shops were opened in 2018  and the company has come forward to set up vending machines now. The machines will prevent overcharging by staff. I would like to ask opposition parties to raise a demand in Parliament seeking a liquor ban all over the country.

