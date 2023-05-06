Home States Tamil Nadu

Chidambaram child marriage cases: 2-finger test not done in child marriage cases, says DGP

Tamil Nadu police and health department officials have denied allegations about some girls being made to undergo two-finger test in child marriage cases filed in Chidambaram.

Published: 06th May 2023 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2023 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

 C Sylendra Babu

Director General of Police of Tamil Nadu,  C Sylendra Babu (Photo | ANI)

By Bagalavan Perier B
Express News Service

CUDDALORE:  Tamil Nadu police and health department officials have denied allegations about some girls being made to undergo the two-finger test in child marriage cases filed in Chidambaram.

A press release issued by the Director General of Police,  C Sylendra Babu, on Friday, said that messages were being spread on social media claiming that social welfare department officials gave child marriage complaints against some Dikshithars of Chidambaram Nataraja Temple, and a few girls studying in Class 6 and 7 were forced to undergo two-finger tests. All these allegations are false and baseless, the DGP said. 

The statement further said investigations were carried out following complaints of child marriage and four different cases were filed at Chidambaram Town Police Station and Chidambaram All Women Police Station under Sections 366(A) of IPC, and 9 and 10 of Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.  Eleven people, including three women, were arrested. The affected girls were sent for medical examination after obtaining the opinion of their legal adviser and tests were performed but two-finger test was not conducted.

Allegations about the girls attempting suicide were all rumours, and of the four victims, only two were sent for medical examination, the statement said. Meanwhile, taking suo motu cognisance of reports about the alleged test, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, in a letter dated May 4, has asked chief secretary V Irai Anbu to file an action taken report within seven days. A copy of the letter was also marked to the DGP.  

‘Plaint filed on information received, claims of vendetta against Dikshithars untrue’

Speaking to TNIE, a senior health department official said, “We conducted an inquiry in Cuddalore GH and Chidambaram GH after media reports. Two-finger test was not done.” A few days back, Governor R N Ravi, in an interview, had alleged that cases were filed against Dikshithars out of vengeance, and two-finger tests were conducted on girls who were forcibly taken to the hospital from home.

Meanwhile, Podhu Dikshithars’ lawyer, G Chandrasekhar, claimed that the girls who underwent the tests were yet to recover mentally and insisted that the evidence will prove that the tests were indeed conducted. The lawyer refused to reveal details about the victims but said he is ready to submit the evidence to court.

A senior official from the Cuddalore district social welfare department has clarified that they filed a police complaint based on information they received regarding child marriages, and allegations of personal vendetta against Dikshithars was false.

The state issued a circular on November 8, 2022, instructing doctors not to conduct a two-finger test on victims and survivors of sexual violence. The circular stated that the union health ministry has removed insensitive practices like two-finger tests and over-emphasis on the hymen and the same may not be shared with the police department.

(With inputs from Sinduja Jane)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
 C Sylendra Babu
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp