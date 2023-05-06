Home States Tamil Nadu

No stay, decks cleared for release of Vijay Antony’s ‘Pichaikkaran 2’: Madras High Court

Yet, the judge directed Vijay Antony Film Corporation Private Limited to submit the accounts of proceeds accrued through the movie within sixty days of its release.

Published: 06th May 2023 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2023 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Madras HC

Madras High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Madras High Court on Friday refused to grant an injunction against Vijay Antony starrer ‘Pichaikkaran 2’, paving the way for its release in cinemas, OTTs and other platforms. Justice S Sounthar declined to grant the stay as sought by V Rajaganapthy, a film producer- owning Mangadu Amman Movies and dismissed the petition filed by him.

Yet, the judge directed Vijay Antony Film Corporation Private Limited to submit the accounts of proceeds accrued through the movie within sixty days of its release. Rajaganapathi sought the interim injunction against the release on the grounds of infringement of copyright of his story ‘Aaivukoodam’. He pleaded for staying the release until a copyright suit filed by him is disposed of.

Advocate Vijayan Subramanian, appearing for Vijay Antony’s production company, contended the story and screenplay of the movie have no connection with the film ‘Aaivukoodam’, and not even a single scene matches with it.

Denying the claim of Rajaganapathi that scenes of brain transplantation were copied from his movie, the counsel said brain transplantation theory was founded in the year 1908 by Charles Guthrie and this concept has been dealt with in various movies all over the world.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Vijay Antony Pichaikkaran 2
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp