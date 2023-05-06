No stay, decks cleared for release of Vijay Antony’s ‘Pichaikkaran 2’: Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday refused to grant an injunction against Vijay Antony starrer ‘Pichaikkaran 2’, paving the way for its release in cinemas, OTTs and other platforms. Justice S Sounthar declined to grant the stay as sought by V Rajaganapthy, a film producer- owning Mangadu Amman Movies and dismissed the petition filed by him.

Yet, the judge directed Vijay Antony Film Corporation Private Limited to submit the accounts of proceeds accrued through the movie within sixty days of its release. Rajaganapathi sought the interim injunction against the release on the grounds of infringement of copyright of his story ‘Aaivukoodam’. He pleaded for staying the release until a copyright suit filed by him is disposed of.

Advocate Vijayan Subramanian, appearing for Vijay Antony’s production company, contended the story and screenplay of the movie have no connection with the film ‘Aaivukoodam’, and not even a single scene matches with it.

Denying the claim of Rajaganapathi that scenes of brain transplantation were copied from his movie, the counsel said brain transplantation theory was founded in the year 1908 by Charles Guthrie and this concept has been dealt with in various movies all over the world.



