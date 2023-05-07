Home States Tamil Nadu

'All India Radio' not 'Akashvani': DMK

Blaming the Centre, Baalu said his party was fully against the decision to "jettison" the popular name All India Radio.

Published: 07th May 2023 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2023 04:25 PM   |  A+A-

DMK MP TR Baalu (Photo | PTI)

DMK MP TR Baalu (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu on Sunday hit out at the Centre for what it called replacing the national broadcaster's name 'All India Radio' with 'Akashvani' and demanded that the Union government restore the name AIR.

Writing to Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur, DMK Parliamentarian T R Baalu referred to media reports on Prasar Bharati's "direction" to stop using the words All India Radio and instead use the word Akashvani and said the "sudden decision is unwarranted."

Blaming the Centre, Baalu said his party was fully against the decision to "jettison" the popular name All India Radio.

"In the circumstances, I request you to kindly intervene in the matter and advise Prasar Bharati suitably so that the earlier practice is restored by it immediately."

Though Prasar Bharati claimed that this was an old decision and AIR stations have been advised to implement it, Baalu, also leader of the DMK Parliamentary party, said the move was "not proper and is not acceptable at all".

"Already, people in Tamil Nadu and elsewhere have started protesting the action of Prasar Bharati."

Several political parties in Tamil Nadu have condemned the action "to deny the rightful place of Tamil in All India Radio and impose Hindi" in its place.

Radio stations in Tamil Nadu have been using the name 'Vaanoli', the Tamil equivalent of Akashvani, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIR DMK Akashvani
India Matters
Union Home minister Amit Shah. (File Photo)
The Club of thinkers defeats us in surveys, but we win on the ground: Amit Shah
: Locals gather after a MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Hanumangarh district, Monday, May 8, 2023. At least two civilians were killed in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
IAF's MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan; two civilians killed, pilot safe
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Seven personnel of Tamil Nadu Special Police suspended
A blast was reported on a heritage street near the Golden Temple on Monday. (Photo | ANI)
Another explosion near Golden Temple, no one injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp