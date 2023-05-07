Home States Tamil Nadu

Now you can fly nonstop from Chennai to Myanmar

The first arrival to Chennai had 48 passengers on board while 70 passengers departed to Yangon.

Published: 07th May 2023 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2023 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Myanmar Airways International

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Celebrating 75 years of bilateral ties between Indian and Myanmar, a first direct flight service was launched between Chennai and Yangon on Saturday. Myanmar Airways International will be operating the flight on Saturdays, which will depart from Yangon (8M630) at 8 am (Myanmar standard time) and arrive in Chennai at 10.15 am (IST). On its return leg, the flight will depart from Chennai (8M 631) at 11.15 am and reach Yangon at 3.15 pm (Myanmar Standard Time).

Myanmar airlines has deployed its Embraer (E190) aircraft on this sector, with a total of 98 seats, adopting the configuration of six business class seats and 92 economy class seats. SS Raju, Chennai airport director, and prof J Ranganathan, honorary Consul of Myanmar, lit the ceremonial lamp to inaugurate the flight in the presence of senior officials, stakeholders and passengers. The inaugural flight to Chennai (8M630) was accorded the customary water cannon salute. 

The first arrival to Chennai had 48 passengers on board while 70 passengers departed to Yangon. The new flight is aimed at mutually benefit and improve trade, health and leisure tourism sectors in both countries. With the launch of this service, travellers from Chennai can easily and conveniently travel to Yangon, which is known for its rich cultural heritage, stunning landscapes, and delicious cuisine, a release said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Myanmar Airways International direct flight service
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp