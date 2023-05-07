Now you can fly nonstop from Chennai to Myanmar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Celebrating 75 years of bilateral ties between Indian and Myanmar, a first direct flight service was launched between Chennai and Yangon on Saturday. Myanmar Airways International will be operating the flight on Saturdays, which will depart from Yangon (8M630) at 8 am (Myanmar standard time) and arrive in Chennai at 10.15 am (IST). On its return leg, the flight will depart from Chennai (8M 631) at 11.15 am and reach Yangon at 3.15 pm (Myanmar Standard Time).

Myanmar airlines has deployed its Embraer (E190) aircraft on this sector, with a total of 98 seats, adopting the configuration of six business class seats and 92 economy class seats. SS Raju, Chennai airport director, and prof J Ranganathan, honorary Consul of Myanmar, lit the ceremonial lamp to inaugurate the flight in the presence of senior officials, stakeholders and passengers. The inaugural flight to Chennai (8M630) was accorded the customary water cannon salute.

The first arrival to Chennai had 48 passengers on board while 70 passengers departed to Yangon. The new flight is aimed at mutually benefit and improve trade, health and leisure tourism sectors in both countries. With the launch of this service, travellers from Chennai can easily and conveniently travel to Yangon, which is known for its rich cultural heritage, stunning landscapes, and delicious cuisine, a release said.

