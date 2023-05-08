Hit by unseasonal rains, Nagapattinam farmers stare at heavy losses

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: The unseasonal rains over the past few days have hit cultivation over thousands of hectares in the district, making farmers stare at losses ranging “from several thousand to a few lakh rupees”. Farmers urged for a “proper” crop damage survey and compensation for the rain-induced losses.

While the district recorded a total of 13.43 cm of rainfall with an average of 1.9 cm across the four taluks during the 24-hour period ending 6 am on Sunday, Kilvelur taluk received the maximum rainfall of 7.26 cm in the period.

Vedaranyam taluk, which recorded 3.52 cm of rainfall, however, is said to be the worst affected in cultivation as farmers complain of inundation, lodging and even rotting of crops such as sesame and pulses. MR Subramaniyan, a farmer representative from Vedaranyam, said, "Crop damage is on a massive scale. The agriculture department is yet to inspect properly.

We request a proper survey to estimate the losses." While crops such as sesame, cotton, groundnut and pulses are currently being cultivated in the district, those who took up sesame cultivation are said to be the worst affected by the unseasonal rains.

"Each farmer is starting at losses ranging from several thousand to a few lakh rupees," said D Olichandran, a farmer representative from Vedaranyam. S Ramadoss, a farmer representative from Kilvelur, said, “The cotton crop in the blooming stage has been shedding even before harvest due to the rains.

The crops in the vegetative- and branch-developmental stages are under rainwater and will coil once the sun is up. We request relief for the yield loss.” When enquired, an Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department official said, “We will begin a detailed and decisive survey this week to estimate the level of damage in each crop variety. We will then submit a report to the government."

