Home States Tamil Nadu

Hit by unseasonal rains, Nagapattinam farmers stare at heavy losses

MR Subramaniyan, a farmer representative from Vedaranyam, said, "Crop damage is on a massive scale. The agriculture department is yet to inspect properly."

Published: 08th May 2023 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2023 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Fields inundated with rainwater near Vedaranyam | Express

Fields inundated with rainwater near Vedaranyam | Express

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM:  The unseasonal rains over the past few days have hit cultivation over thousands of hectares in the district, making farmers stare at losses ranging “from several thousand to a few lakh rupees”. Farmers urged for a “proper” crop damage survey and compensation for the rain-induced losses.

While the district recorded a total of 13.43 cm of rainfall with an average of 1.9 cm across the four taluks during the 24-hour period ending 6 am on Sunday, Kilvelur taluk received the maximum rainfall of 7.26 cm in the period.

Vedaranyam taluk, which recorded 3.52 cm of rainfall, however, is said to be the worst affected in cultivation as farmers complain of inundation, lodging and even rotting of crops such as sesame and pulses. MR Subramaniyan, a farmer representative from Vedaranyam, said, "Crop damage is on a massive scale. The agriculture department is yet to inspect properly.

We request a proper survey to estimate the losses." While crops such as sesame, cotton, groundnut and pulses are currently being cultivated in the district, those who took up sesame cultivation are said to be the worst affected by the unseasonal rains.

"Each farmer is starting at losses ranging from several thousand to a few lakh rupees," said D Olichandran, a farmer representative from Vedaranyam. S Ramadoss, a farmer representative from Kilvelur, said, “The cotton crop in the blooming stage has been shedding even before harvest due to the rains.

The crops in the vegetative- and branch-developmental stages are under rainwater and will coil once the sun is up. We request relief for the yield loss.” When enquired, an Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department official said, “We will begin a detailed and decisive survey this week to estimate the level of damage in each crop variety. We will then submit a report to the government."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Unseasonal rains Crop damage
India Matters
Union Home minister Amit Shah. (File Photo)
The Club of thinkers defeats us in surveys, but we win on the ground: Amit Shah
: Locals gather after a MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Hanumangarh district, Monday, May 8, 2023. At least two civilians were killed in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
IAF's MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan; two civilians killed, pilot safe
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Seven personnel of Tamil Nadu Special Police suspended
A blast was reported on a heritage street near the Golden Temple on Monday. (Photo | ANI)
Another explosion near Golden Temple, no one injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp