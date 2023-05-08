Mercury may touch 41 degree celsius in Chennai in next 5 days

Weather blogger K Srikanth said, “As the low-pressure area develops and deepens we might see a reduction in thunderstorm activity and rain over the region starting from tomorrow. As the system intensifies potentially into a cyclone and climbs up towards central Bay and subsequently north Bay, it is expected to strengthen land winds from the west increasing the day time temperatures over the east coast of Peninsular India. Weather models indicate places like Chennai in North Tamil Nadu may see temperatures touch 41-42 degree Celsius towards the end of the week or early next week.”