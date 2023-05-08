Mercury may touch 41 degree celsius in Chennai in next 5 days

CHENNAI: The Indian Meteorological Department on Monday said a low-pressure area has formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea and would intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 10.
Although, the met office is yet to draw consensus on where the storm will make a landing, the latest weather bulletin said it is likely to move initially north-northwestwards towards east central Bay of Bengal on May 11 and thereafter, it is likely to recurve gradually and move towards Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts.
P Senthamarai Kannan, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, told TNIE that as the weather system gathers stream, the dry north-westerly winds would sweep Tamil Nadu leading to rise in temperature.
The IMD said maximum temperatures are likely to increase by 3.5 degree Celsius over most parts of the country during the next 5 days.
Weather blogger K Srikanth said, “As the low-pressure area develops and deepens we might see a reduction in thunderstorm activity and rain over the region starting from tomorrow. As the system intensifies potentially into a cyclone and climbs up towards central Bay and subsequently north Bay, it is expected to strengthen land winds from the west increasing the day time temperatures over the east coast of Peninsular India. Weather models indicate places like Chennai in North Tamil Nadu may see temperatures touch 41-42 degree Celsius towards the end of the week or early next week.”