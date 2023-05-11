Cabinet reshuffle in TN: PTR shifted to IT, Thangam Thennarasu to Finance; Rajaa gets Industries

T Muruganandham By

CHENNAI: In a major reshuffle of portfolios, Chief Minister MK Stalin today shifted Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (PTR) from the finance portfolio to information technology and made Thangam Thennarasu the new Finance Minister of Tamil Nadu.

As expected, TRB Rajaa, who was sworn in as a minister has been given a key portfolio of industries. T Mano Thangaraj will be the Minister for Milk and Dairy Development, hitherto looked after by SM Nasar, who has been dropped from the cabinet. MP Saminathan, Information Minister has been given an additional portfolio of Tamil development.

PTR will now handle the subjects of information technology and digital services. Rajan, in a quick message, thanked the chief minister for the opportunity given to him as finance minister as well as for allocating the information technology portfolio now. He also recalled his tenure as the finance minister of Tamil Nadu for the past two years.

Thangam Thennarasu, who has been made Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management, will handle the following subjects: planning, pensions, pensionary benefits, statistics and archaeology.

Incidentally, the portfolio change for Palanivel Thiaga Rajan came weeks after the release of audio clips attributed to him in which he allegedly charged that chief minister’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin and son-in-law Sabareesan have amassed wealth. Rajan said the audio clips are fabricated ones and the chief minister also sought to downplay it saying he did not want to speak anything on the issue as it would give publicity to those engaged in cheap politics. The second audio clip was released by BJP state president K Annamalai.

TRB Rajaa, MLA from the Mannargudi Assembly constituency was sworn in as a minister at a simple function held at the Durbar hall of the Raj Bhavan here. Governor RN Ravi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Rajaa in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin. The swearing-in ceremony was over in eight minutes. Later, the reshuffled cabinet headed by the chief minister took a group photo with the governor.

As expected Rajaa has been allotted industries portfolio. Rajaa, son of DMK treasurer and leader of the DMK parliamentary party TR Baalu, is a part-time member of the State Planning Commission. Rajaa has been a member of the Tamil Nadu Assembly for three terms since 2011.

MP Saminathan, Minister for Information has been given additional portfolios of Tamil development, previously handled by Thangam Thennarasu. After the reshuffle, Saminathan will be handling the following subjects: Tamil Official Language and Tamil culture, information and publicity, film technology and Cinematograph Act, newsprint control, stationery, printing, and government press.

Meanwhile, within a minute after the portfolio change was announced, PTR, in a lengthy message in Twitter, said: “The past two years have been the most fulfilling in my life. Under the leadership of CM MK Stalin, I presented one revised budget (2021 - ’22) during the pandemic, and two annual budgets (’22 – ’23, ’23 – ’24) post-pandemic. Despite inheriting record deficits and debt ratios, we have invested in a record number of social welfare schemes as well as record capital spending, all while delivering record-setting fiscal improvements. This is the epitome of my public service, and indeed of my life.”

PTR also said while fiscal consolidation and social spending are necessary steps for an equitable society, the drivers of development and growth are investment, enterprise expansion, and job creation.

PTR also thanked the chief minister for assigning him the portfolio of Information Technology – globally the No.1 industry for investment and job creation today. “We know that technology shapes the future. Though Tamil Nadu was a pioneer in this field in Thalaivar Kalaignar’s time, we have unfortunately lagged our true potential in this sector in the last decade or so. I plan to build on the great efforts of my predecessor T Mano Thangaraj to attract more investments, accelerate job-creation, and deliver growth at a pace that will re-establish Tamil Nadu as a leading state in IT,” PTR added.

The past two years have been the most fulfilling in my life. Under the leadership of CM @mkstalin, I presented one revised budget (’21 - ’22) during the pandemic, and two annual budgets (’22 – ’23, ’23 – ’24) post-pandemic. Despite inheriting record deficits and debt ratios, we… — Dr P Thiaga Rajan (PTR) (@ptrmadurai) May 11, 2023

PTR also expressed confidence that his own experience in establishing and managing a pioneering Global Capability Centre 15 years ago, and the connectivity with the IT & ITES Industry gained during my professional career, would enrich his efforts in this new role.

“I wish the incoming Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu great success and many more achievements as he assumes responsibility today. I am sure he will accelerate the progress already made and deliver new records in his tenure. I thank my leader CM MK Stalin again, both for providing me with the previous portfolio for two years, and for this exciting new role to serve the people,” PTR added.



