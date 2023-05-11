Mercury set to soar in Tamil Nadu, IMD issues advisory 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a temperature warning for Tamil Nadu till May 14 as mercury is set to soar several degrees Celsius above normal.

"Maximum temperature is likely to rise gradually by 2-4 degrees during the next five days. It is likely to be above normal by 2-3 degrees at isolated pockets over Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry during May 13-14. High maximum temperatures coupled with high humidity is likely to cause discomfort to vulnerable people," said officials of the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai.

P Senthamarai Kannan, director of the Area Cyclone Warning Centre, told TNIE as of now there is no forecast of a heat wave in Tamil Nadu.

"Heatwave is declared if the departure from normal is 4.5 degrees to 6.4 degrees above normal for at least two consecutive days. As of now, we don't foresee it," he said.

In Chennai, for the next two days, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. Maximum temperature is likely to be around 36-37 degree Celsius. The normal daytime temperature for the month of May is 37 degrees.

The met office says the rise in temperature was due to several cyclonic storm brewing in the Bay of Bengal which would drag all the land moisture.

As per the latest bulletin, a deep depression has formed over South Andaman Sea about 530 km southwest of Port Blair. It is very likely to move north northwestwards and intensify gradually into a very severe cyclonic storm by the midnight of May 11 over the southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal.

Thereafter, it is likely to recurve gradually, move north-northeastwards and weaken slightly from May 13 and cross southeast Bangladesh and north Myanmar coasts between Cox’s Bazar (Bangladesh) and Kyaukpyu (Myanmar) around the forenoon of May 14 with a maximum sustained wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting to 130 kmph, the IMD said.

