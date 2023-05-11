Home States Tamil Nadu

Mercury set to soar in Tamil Nadu, IMD issues advisory 

In Chennai, for the next two days, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. Maximum temperature is likely to be around 36-37 degree Celsius.

Published: 11th May 2023 05:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2023 05:39 PM   |  A+A-

summerheat_1504chn_1

A local shop vendor checks a broken water pump for groundwater in Marina Beach, Chennai. Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Ravikumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a temperature warning for Tamil Nadu till May 14 as mercury is set to soar several degrees Celsius above normal. 

"Maximum temperature is likely to rise gradually by 2-4 degrees during the next five days. It is likely to be above normal by 2-3 degrees at isolated pockets over Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry during May 13-14. High maximum temperatures coupled with high humidity is likely to cause discomfort to vulnerable people," said officials of the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai. 

P Senthamarai Kannan, director of the Area Cyclone Warning Centre, told TNIE as of now there is no forecast of a heat wave in Tamil Nadu.   

"Heatwave is declared if the departure from normal is 4.5 degrees to 6.4 degrees above normal for at least two consecutive days. As of now, we don't foresee it," he said. 

In Chennai, for the next two days, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. Maximum temperature is likely to be around 36-37 degree Celsius. The normal daytime temperature for the month of May is 37 degrees. 

The met office says the rise in temperature was due to several cyclonic storm brewing in the Bay of Bengal which would drag all the land moisture.   

As per the latest bulletin, a deep depression has formed over South Andaman Sea about 530 km southwest of Port Blair. It is very likely to move north northwestwards and intensify gradually into a very severe cyclonic storm by the midnight of May 11 over the southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal. 

Thereafter, it is likely to recurve gradually, move north-northeastwards and weaken slightly from May 13 and cross southeast Bangladesh and north Myanmar coasts between Cox’s Bazar (Bangladesh) and Kyaukpyu (Myanmar) around the forenoon of May 14 with a maximum sustained wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting to 130 kmph, the IMD said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IMD Tamil Nadu temperature warning
India Matters
The Supreme Court has time and again analysed the nature of Article 44 of the Constitution (Photo | Express)
Karnataka Muslim quota: SC raps public functionaries for statements on sub-judice matters
LinkedIn logo (File Photo | AP)
Nobody is responsible, except the boat operator?' Kerala HC pulls up govt on Tanur boat accident
A SpiceJet plane prepares to take-off from Chennai airport for domestic travel. (File Photo | PTI)
More turbulence as SpiceJet gets insolvency glare
Representational image of BJP flag. (File photo | PTI)
EC serves notice to BJP over unsubstantiated claims against Congress in advertisement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp