Tourist teases elephant, fined Rs 10,000 in Tamil Nadu

DHARMAPURI: Warning people not to disturb or tease wild animals, the forest department imposed a penalty of Rs 10,000 on a tourist who tried to record a video with a wild elephant.

On Thursday, a viral video showed a man (a tourist) stepping out of his car and standing in front of a wild tusker. Upon noticing the man, the tusker started trumpting in a threatening manner and even attempted to charge at him. The man then proceeded to kneel in front of the animal and started praying. Vehicles passing by noticed the man’s actions and sounded their horn which distracted the elephant from attacking him.

On Friday, Pennagaram forest Ranger GK Murugan conducted an investigation and identified the man as K Murugesan (55) of Mekkalanthittu village and imposed penalty of Rs 10,000 on him under Wildlife Protection Act.

Speaking to TNIE, Murugan said, “Tourists must respect the forest and the animals in it. The action of this one man could have cost him his life and threatened others. At present a large number of elephants are camped in the forest areas close to Hogenakkal.

We urge tourists to exercise extreme caution when they encounter elephants. Please do not sound your vehicle horns or take selfies. In the nighttime, if drivers notice elephant movement, cut off the lights and move only after the elephants have walked into the forest area. Elephants are usually triggered by the slightest threat so people must be cautious, he said.



