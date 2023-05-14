Illicit liquor claims three lives in TN's Viluppuram

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: In a tragic incident that occurred in the vicinity of Marakanam, an illegal brew sold in a village resulted in the death of three people and the hospitalization of fifteen others.

The incident reportedly took place in the Ekkiyarkuppam fishing hamlet, where a group of people consumed the prohibited liquor on Saturday evening.

Upon returning home, six people, including Sankar (50), Daranivel (50), and Suresh (60), fell unconscious. They were immediately taken to the JIPMER hospital in Puducherry, where three of them passed away during the night and early hours of Sunday. Twelve others were also admitted to the same hospital after getting affected by the toxic brew.

The police, under the guidance of District Superintendent of Police N Shreenatha, have been investigating the matter since Saturday night and have detained some suspects for further questioning regarding the sale of illicit ale.

Villupuram district Collector C Palani and SP Shreenatha visited the hospitalized individuals on Sunday morning to express their condolences to the families of the deceased. This has created a commotion in the Marakanam area, with the police questioning residents in nearby villages about the consumption of the illicit liquor sold in the Ekkiyarkuppam village.

