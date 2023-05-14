Home States Tamil Nadu

Illicit liquor claims three lives in TN's Viluppuram

The incident reportedly took place in the Ekkiyarkuppam fishing hamlet, where a group of people consumed the prohibited liquor on Saturday evening.

Published: 14th May 2023 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2023 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

Collector and SP visiting the hospitalized individuals at JIPMER. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

Collector and SP visiting the hospitalized individuals at JIPMER. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: In a tragic incident that occurred in the vicinity of Marakanam, an illegal brew sold in a village resulted in the death of three people and the hospitalization of fifteen others.

The incident reportedly took place in the Ekkiyarkuppam fishing hamlet, where a group of people consumed the prohibited liquor on Saturday evening.

Upon returning home, six people, including Sankar (50), Daranivel (50), and Suresh (60), fell unconscious. They were immediately taken to the JIPMER hospital in Puducherry, where three of them passed away during the night and early hours of Sunday. Twelve others were also admitted to the same hospital after getting affected by the toxic brew.

The police, under the guidance of District Superintendent of Police N Shreenatha, have been investigating the matter since Saturday night and have detained some suspects for further questioning regarding the sale of illicit ale.

Villupuram district Collector C Palani and SP Shreenatha visited the hospitalized individuals on Sunday morning to express their condolences to the families of the deceased. This has created a commotion in the Marakanam area, with the police questioning residents in nearby villages about the consumption of the illicit liquor sold in the Ekkiyarkuppam village.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VILUPPURAM illicit liquor
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp