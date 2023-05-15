Concerted efforts underway to reverse mangrove forest depletion in Ramnad

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: With the massive mangrove stretch spread over the district's coastal stretch shrinking over the recent decades owing to human intervention and climate change, the forest department has been taking concerted efforts to reverse the depletion through planting drives. However, the measures have been witnessing a success rate of just 40%. At present, the mangrove forest measures about 607 hectares in the Ramanathapuram district.

Mangrove forests are considered to be a unique and complex component of coastal zones in the tropical and sub-tropical regions, where the land and freshwater bodies meet the sea. These forest systems are a vital space for carbon sequestration, apart from protecting the shores from natural calamities and preventing soil accretion.

According to the forest department, the Avicennia marina is the only dominant mangrove species existing in Ramanathapuram district. The forest is spread over Kannamunai, Muthuragunathapuram, Sambai, Thirupalaikudi, Gandhinagar, Rettai Palam, Morpannai, Kadalur, Karangadu, Puthupattinam, and the coastal areas from Devipattinam to SP Pattinam in the district. The forest department has been organising an exclusive boat ride in the Karangadu area for tourists to explore the mangrove trees.

Special schemes are being initiated by the forest department, the Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve Trust (GUMBRT), and the district administration to increase the mangrove cover in the district. Over the past couple of years, new saplings have been planted as per the 'modified fish bone structure' in more than 50 hectares of area.

Speaking to TNIE, Ramanathapuram Wildlife Warden Bagan Jagadish Sudhakar said, "Despite hurdles such as climate, we have managed to plant saplings in about 35 hectares in the Ramanathapuram range and 15 hectares in the Thoothukudi range. This year, a plantation drive will be taken up on 20 more hectares this year. Through the GUMBRT, self-help groups are deputed to plant and maintain the mangrove plants."

"In the early stages, the saplings will require a decent amount of both river and seawater. However some areas in Ramanathapuram lack backwater sites, and the mangrove growth in these areas is at a much slower rate. Even the saplings that were planted two years ago in these areas remain at the same stage, whereas those planted in other areas have grown up to 10 feet. Due to the severe climatic changes in the district, our planting drives witness only a 40% success rate," he added.

Noting that the public used to cut mangroves for firewood and cattle feed in the previous decades, Edwin Ciril, a fisherman from Karangadu, said awareness campaigns have gone a long way to make people realise the environmental benefits of mangrove forests. "Moreover, these forests are a safe place to park our boats during cyclones. On a circulation basis, fishermen are also deputed to operate boats at the eco-tourism spot at Karangadu," he added. Environmental enthusiast James pointed out that these forests also attract a huge number of migratory birds annually.

When contacted, Collector Johnny Tom Varghese said the district administration along with the forest department has been carrying out plant nursery works in Uppur areas near Karangadu with a view to preserve the mangrove forests. "Last year, MGNREGA workers maintained about 70,000 saplings through the nurseries. We will take up similar measures this year too," he added.

