Now, relocated 'Arikomban' attempts to raid ration shop in Tamil Nadu

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Wild tusker 'Arikomban' visited a ration shop in Tamil Nadu's Manalar Estate in Meghamalai region on Sunday night and broke one of its windows. He reportedly returned to the forest without taking the rice, according to media reports.

The 35-year-old rogue elephant was recently relocated from Kerala's Chinnakanal forest area in Idukki to Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR).

The elephant has reported trampled 11 people to death and has destroyed more than 300 ration shops in the Chinnakanal area of Idukki district.

He was named Arikomban' as he frequents ration shops and eats rice ('Ari' is the Malayalam word for rice and 'Komban' means tusker).

'Arikomban' was darted with tranquilizers and relocated to Periyar Tiger Reserve, around 110 km from Chinnakanal.

He was fitted with a radio collar and the Kerala forest department has been monitoring his movement.

For the past few days, the elephant has been frequenting the Meghamalai forest area which is adjacent to the Periyar Tiger Reserve. He was also spotted roaming on the roads.

Officials in Tamil Nadu have no plan to capture the elephant as of now, reported TOI. 20 people from Theni forest division are present in the Meghamalai region to monitor'Arikomban', the deputy director of Srivilliputhur Megamalai Tiger Reserve told TOI.

(With inputs from IANS)

CHENNAI: Wild tusker 'Arikomban' visited a ration shop in Tamil Nadu's Manalar Estate in Meghamalai region on Sunday night and broke one of its windows. He reportedly returned to the forest without taking the rice, according to media reports. The 35-year-old rogue elephant was recently relocated from Kerala's Chinnakanal forest area in Idukki to Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR). The elephant has reported trampled 11 people to death and has destroyed more than 300 ration shops in the Chinnakanal area of Idukki district.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He was named Arikomban' as he frequents ration shops and eats rice ('Ari' is the Malayalam word for rice and 'Komban' means tusker). 'Arikomban' was darted with tranquilizers and relocated to Periyar Tiger Reserve, around 110 km from Chinnakanal. He was fitted with a radio collar and the Kerala forest department has been monitoring his movement. For the past few days, the elephant has been frequenting the Meghamalai forest area which is adjacent to the Periyar Tiger Reserve. He was also spotted roaming on the roads. Officials in Tamil Nadu have no plan to capture the elephant as of now, reported TOI. 20 people from Theni forest division are present in the Meghamalai region to monitor'Arikomban', the deputy director of Srivilliputhur Megamalai Tiger Reserve told TOI. (With inputs from IANS)