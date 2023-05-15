Home States Tamil Nadu

Now, relocated 'Arikomban' attempts to raid ration shop in Tamil Nadu

The 35-year-old wild tusker was recently relocated from Kerala's Chinnakanal forest area in Idukki to Periyar Tiger Reserve.

Published: 15th May 2023 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2023 05:23 PM   |  A+A-

Wild tusker 'Arikomban'

Arikomban being shifted to Periyar Tiger Reserve. (File Photo | Express)

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Wild tusker 'Arikomban' visited a ration shop in Tamil Nadu's Manalar Estate in Meghamalai region on Sunday night and broke one of its windows. He reportedly returned to the forest without taking the rice, according to media reports.

The 35-year-old rogue elephant was recently relocated from Kerala's Chinnakanal forest area in Idukki to Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR).

The elephant has reported trampled 11 people to death and has destroyed more than 300 ration shops in the Chinnakanal area of Idukki district.

He was named Arikomban' as he frequents ration shops and eats rice ('Ari' is the Malayalam word for rice and 'Komban' means tusker).

'Arikomban' was darted with tranquilizers and relocated to Periyar Tiger Reserve, around 110 km from Chinnakanal.

He was fitted with a radio collar and the Kerala forest department has been monitoring his movement.

For the past few days, the elephant has been frequenting the Meghamalai forest area which is adjacent to the Periyar Tiger Reserve. He was also spotted roaming on the roads.

Officials in Tamil Nadu have no plan to capture the elephant as of now, reported TOI. 20 people from Theni forest division are present in the Meghamalai region to monitor'Arikomban', the deputy director of Srivilliputhur Megamalai Tiger Reserve told TOI.

(With inputs from IANS)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arikomban Meghamalai ration shop Elephant
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp