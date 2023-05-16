Farmers form team to demand GI tag for Vadakadu jackfruit

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Jackfruit farmers of Vadakadu panchayat and nearby villages in Pudukkottai have demanded the Geographical Indicator (GI) tag for their produce as the jackfruit produced in the area has had a good reception across Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Sources said that 1.5 lakh tonnes of jackfruit were produced in Vadakadu in a year. K Vairavan, former dean, Agricultural college and research institute, Madurai, who was instrumental in obtaining the GI tag for Madurai Jasmine, said, "Jackfruit is a bund crop in the Vadakadu and nearby areas. On average a jackfruit tree can give 50-200 fruits in a season.

The season starts in March and ends in July but these days there would also be fruits throughout the year." He added, "A team comprising farmers and experts has been formed to appeal for GI tag as it would open up a global market for consumers to enjoy the jackfruit." Panruti and Vadakadu are two places in the state where huge quantity of jackfruit is cultivated.

The speciality of the Vadakadu jackfruit is that it's rich in taste compared to Kerala and Panruti. Unlike the other variants, it lacks fibre and has a very unique colour, all of which are due to lack of saltiness in water, red soil, and healthy exposure to natural light.

A senior horticulture department official said, "Farmers have approached us related to the GI tag; we'll facilitate them by including scientists and officials to provide the necessary technical assistance." Chelladurai P, jackfruit farmer and programme officer for DHAN Foundation actively involved pursuing the GI tag, said, "Around five-six years ago, 1kg of jackfruit would be sold for a price from Rs 40 to Rs 50, but in recent years the price came down to Rs 10-Rs 15.

This year we've witnessed a surplus in jackfruit production, but farmers have failed miserably in marketing their produce." He added, "Farmers rely on traders who purchase jackfruit from them. In order to market them properly, we need to open up new avenues that can reach consumers and benefit farmers. In many villages in and around Vadakadu farmers struggle to sell their jackfruit and end up selling at lower prices."

