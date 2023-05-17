CM Stalin seeks report on steps taken to curb illicit liquor

Stalin also said the use of spirit and methanol in factories should be monitored and officials in the prohibition wing of the police department should be appointed in border areas, coastal areas and hilly areas. Every month, the home secretary and DGP should convene a meeting to review the steps taken for preventing illicit liquor and narcotics and a report should be sent to the CMO. The meeting was attended by chief secretary V Irai Anbu, home secretary P Amutha, DGP C Sylendra Babu, Tasmac MD L Subramanian and senior police officials.