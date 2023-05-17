CM Stalin seeks report on steps taken to curb illicit liquor

CHENNAI: In a bid to tackle the menace of illicit liquor, Chief Minister MK Stalin said the toll-free number 10581 created for giving information regarding illicit liquor and related issues should be popularised.
Stalin said Whatsapp numbers of assistant superintendents of police and DSPs in each district should be made available to people and complaints received should be followed up rigorously. “A report in this regard should be sent to the chief minister’s office every week through the home secretary,” he said.
The CM issued the directions to officials at a high-level meeting held at the state secretariat in Chennai on Wednesday. The meeting discussed in detail the recent deaths due to illicit liquor in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts and steps to be taken to prevent such tragedies across the state.
Every Monday, there should be a coordination committee meeting at the district level. The meeting should be chaired by the collector, and officials of police, revenue, and Tasmac should take part. Programmes to spread awareness about the evils of illicit liquor and narcotic substances should be organised in coordination with schools, colleges, NGOs, and women self-help groups, the CM said.
Stalin also said the use of spirit and methanol in factories should be monitored and officials in the prohibition wing of the police department should be appointed in border areas, coastal areas and hilly areas. Every month, the home secretary and DGP should convene a meeting to review the steps taken for preventing illicit liquor and narcotics and a report should be sent to the CMO. The meeting was attended by chief secretary V Irai Anbu, home secretary P Amutha, DGP C Sylendra Babu, Tasmac MD L Subramanian and senior police officials.