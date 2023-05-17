Cotton farmers disappointed as price falls

MADURAI: The fall in the price of cotton has left farmers disappointed after the primary harvest season bore fruit. They were able to get an average price of Rs 73 per kg, which has now dropped to Rs 50 due to a lack of demand. Cotton is cultivated on about 5,000 hectares in the district. While the primary season harvest is done during the period of December to March, the secondary harvest is done during the summer season from April to June every year. The produce is then sold through open and regulatory markets in Thirumangalam and Usilampatti.



According to the agriculture business department, the average price of cotton was around Rs 53 to Rs 60 per kg in 2019. When yarn prices increased in 2021, the price of cotton also saw an increase to Rs 77 per kg. During early 2022, the price witnessed a surge to Rs 100-Rs 113 per kg before its slump.



"This year, the harvest season kicked off at an average value of Rs 55-Rs 60 per kg for quality cotton in the regulatory market and Rs 40 - Rs 50 per kg in the open market. Towards the end of the season, price soared to above Rs 73 per kg, resulting in a profit for the farmers," they added.



Superintendent of Thirumangalam regulatory market, Venkatesh, said, "From December to March, about 50 tonnes of cotton were sold for Rs 36.9 lakh with an average price of Rs 73.9 per kg. With the beginning of the summer season harvest, the regulatory market is receiving an average of 200 to 300 quintals per day at an average price of Rs 50 to Rs 60 per kg. The department is creating awareness on benefits of regulatory markets instead of open markets for farmers."



Ramalingam, a farmer from Sivarakkottai, said the situation would lead to farmers incurring a loss. The regulatory market should bring in more traders for purchasing our cotton to maintain a decent demand in the market, he added.