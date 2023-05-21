Home States Tamil Nadu

Thoothukudi collector's name to be etched forever for his efforts to empower visually impaired people  

The plots of land provided to them are located at Lingampatti village and measure three cents each.

Published: 21st May 2023 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2023 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

Thoothukudi Collector Dr K Senthil Raj

Thoothukudi Collector Dr K Senthil Raj (Photo| Twitter)

By S Godson Wisely Dass
Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A group of people with visual impairment have decided to name their residential area after the outgoing district collector, Dr K Senthil Raj, as a mark of respect for his continuous efforts to empower them. In August 2022, Minister Geetha Jeevan and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi had recently distributed free land pattas to 27 men and 25 women attached to the Ulagin Oli Visually Impaired Trust.  

The plots of land provided to them are located at Lingampatti village and measure three cents each. Senthil Raj played a vital role in identifying the areas and allotting free pattas. The district administration is at present constructing a community workplace measuring up to 2,000 square feet for providing employment opportunities for the disabled people.  

Ulagin Oli Trust founder L Mariadoss Lourdhusamy told TNIE that the demand for free land pattas was pending for four years. "The collector made serious efforts to accomplish our dreams within three months after we petitioned him last year. In order to extend our gratitude, we decided to name the area as Dr Senthil Nagar Parvai Atror Kudiyiruppu," he said, adding that industrialists in the region should provide them job opportunities.

Speaking to TNIE, Seethalakshmi (45), a woman with visual impairment, said the free land would help reduce their family's financial burden. She and her husband, who is also visually impaired, want to knit chairs and cots to eke out a living.

"The government's pension of Rs 1,500 is the only source of income now. We cannot arrange a huge sum of money to construct a house," she added. "We are looking for donations to construct houses on the patta lands, said another person." Collector Senthil Raj was recently transferred to the cooperatives department.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr K Senthil Raj MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi Ulagin Oli Visually Impaired Trust
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp