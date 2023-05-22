2022's repeat of early water release unlikely as Mettur dam storage 'insufficient', says PWD-WRD

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Farmers in the coastal delta region who commenced preparatory works for kuruvai cultivation hoping for a repeat of last year’s early release of Cauvery water to aid irrigation are in for disappointment as PWD-WRD officials pointing to “insufficient storage” in Mettur dam said its sluice gates are likely to be opened only in June.

In a first in the history of independent India, the sluice gates of Mettur dam were opened on May 24 last year, facilitating early kuruvai paddy cultivation. The customary date for the release of the river water is June 12. Hoping for a repeat of early release, several farmers in the coastal delta region commenced preparatory works for seasonal cultivation this year.

"The farmers have ploughed and prepared the fields. We are hoping for rains to boost the chances of an early start like last year. We are ready to sow as soon as the dam opens," said 'Cauvery' V Dhanabalan, a farmer leader.

While Mayiladuthurai district commenced cultivation this year by tapping groundwater resources, the high salinity of the water table in Nagapattinam district is forcing its farmers to wait for the Cauvery water release. Pointing to the Mettur dam storage level, which on Sunday stood at 103.7 feet as against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 120 feet, and its capacity at 69.6 tmcft of its total 93.47 tmcft, a PWD-WRD official, however, said, “Opening the dam at the current storage level and capacity will not suffice for water distribution across delta districts. We need more water in the reservoir. The dam is likely to open around June.”

The dam capacity stood at 89.94 tmcft and the storage level at 115.35 feet when its sluice gates were opened last year. Farmers now request to open the dam as soon as it reaches a comfortable storage level and capacity so that they can commence and complete kuruvai cultivation in time, and also take up samba cultivation in advance.

