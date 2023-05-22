Home States Tamil Nadu

2022's repeat of early water release unlikely as Mettur dam storage 'insufficient', says PWD-WRD

The dam capacity stood at 89.94 tmcft and the storage level at 115.35 feet when its sluice gates were opened last year.

Published: 22nd May 2023 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2023 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

farmer, kuruvai cultivation

A farmer ploughs his field to prepare for the Kuruvai cultivation near Mayiladuthurai district | Express

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Farmers in the coastal delta region who commenced preparatory works for kuruvai cultivation hoping for a repeat of last year’s early release of Cauvery water to aid irrigation are in for disappointment as PWD-WRD officials pointing to “insufficient storage” in Mettur dam said its sluice gates are likely to be opened only in June.

In a first in the history of independent India, the sluice gates of Mettur dam were opened on May 24 last year, facilitating early kuruvai paddy cultivation. The customary date for the release of the river water is June 12. Hoping for a repeat of early release, several farmers in the coastal delta region commenced preparatory works for seasonal cultivation this year.

"The farmers have ploughed and prepared the fields. We are hoping for rains to boost the chances of an early start like last year. We are ready to sow as soon as the dam opens," said 'Cauvery' V Dhanabalan, a farmer leader.

While Mayiladuthurai district commenced cultivation this year by tapping groundwater resources, the high salinity of the water table in Nagapattinam district is forcing its farmers to wait for the Cauvery water release. Pointing to the Mettur dam storage level, which on Sunday stood at 103.7 feet as against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 120 feet, and its capacity at 69.6 tmcft of its total 93.47 tmcft, a PWD-WRD official, however, said, “Opening the dam at the current storage level and capacity will not suffice for water distribution across delta districts. We need more water in the reservoir. The dam is likely to open around June.”

The dam capacity stood at 89.94 tmcft and the storage level at 115.35 feet when its sluice gates were opened last year. Farmers now request to open the dam as soon as it reaches a comfortable storage level and capacity so that they can commence and complete kuruvai cultivation in time, and also take up samba cultivation in advance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farmers kuruvai cultivation Mettur dam
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp