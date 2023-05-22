Tamil Nadu sets new record in turtle conservation

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has set an all-time record in Olive Ridley turtle nesting this year as the forest department has collected 2.17 lakh eggs and released over 1.74 lakh hatchlings till date. The number may further go up as thousands of eggs are still in incubation at different hatcheries.

On International Day of Biological Diversity, we look at the initiatives the state has taken to strengthen Olive Ridley turtle conservation and the challenges that threaten the species. The forest department has decided to identify new coastal stretches, where nesting is reported, and establish hatcheries this year. In the last one year, the department has set up 35 hatcheries, which helped foresters secure more nests than usual. Awareness among fishermen and the coastal communities has also contributed to the cause.

As of May 17, official statistics accessed by TNIE show that 1,791 nests were identified across eight coastal districts/divisions, while 2.17 lakh eggs were collected and 1.74 hatchlings were released. Among all the wildlife divisions, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Chennai and Ramnad account for 90% of the nesting.

Turtle nesting along the east coast of Tamil Nadu (Chennai and Nagapattinam) occurs from January to April, after the northeast monsoon. Peak nesting happens during February and the hatchlings come out till June. Research shows the intensity of nesting along the Tamil Nadu coast is sporadic, as its density varies from 3 to 15 nests per km. Although unclear, these variations may be attributed to factors such as annual or cyclic changes in the nesting of turtles, which has to be investigated further by long-term monitoring using tagging techniques etc.

While Chennai wildlife division, comprising Chennai, Chengalpet, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts, recorded more or less consistent nesting numbers, other divisions like Nagapattinam and Cuddalore saw a substantial rise. In Villupuram, a decline is noticed.

“In our (Chennai) division, 487 nests were found from which 49,187 eggs were collected and 37,203 hatchlings were released. We have reached the peak and efforts are on to sustain similar numbers. A detailed project report is almost ready for the proposed turtle conservation centre at the Guindy Children’s Park and we now have in situ treatment capability with swimming pool tanks and medical room,” Chennai wildlife warden E Prashanth told TNIE.

Prashanth said having an in situ treatment facility was important as every season there are reports of injured turtles hit by trawler boats washing ashore and dying. Official data shows 121 turtles died due to multiple reasons this year.

Environment Secretary Supriya Sahu told TNIE that from the upcoming nesting season, the government is planning to appoint a third-party monitoring agency to identify the gaps in conservation and also engage coastal communities in turtle conservation.

“We want to minimise the mortality and percentage of eggs not hatching. If you see, every year 10,000 to 20,000 eggs don’t hatch. We have to study the reason, whether it’s natural or something that can be done. The temperature of the nests plays an important role,” Sahu said. Prashanth said in March when there were unseasonal rains and some of the nests were attacked by some kind of fungus/bacteria that led to eggs becoming infertile.

