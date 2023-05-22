Take fluids, electrolytes to prevent heatstroke: Doctors in TN

Home States Tamil Nadu

Dr C Rajendran, senior general physician at Billroth Hospital, said heat exertion is common in children and adults.

SUMMER

A women covers her daughter’s head with her saree in Chennai on Sunday | P Ravikumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the mercury soaring, doctors said they have been treating cases with dehydration symptoms since the start of May and at least 3-4 children are coming to hospitals with dehydration daily. Doctors have advised the intake of adequate fluids with electrolytes to prevent severe dehydration.

Dr Janani Sankar, medical director of Kanchi Kamakoti Childs Trust Hospital said, “Daily at least 3-4 children are coming with dehydration to the hospital. Children are coming with cystitis, inflammation of the urinary bladder, because of inadequate water consumption. People think it’s a urinary tract infection (UTI), but it is not.”

“We have been also seeing cases of accidental ingestion of solutions. Children would drink anything stored in water bottles. Last week we had a two-year-old kid who drank brake oil. Since children feel thirsty, they look for water. Parents should be careful about these things,” said Janani.

Dr S Srinivasan, state nodal officer for child health, said, "In severe cases of dehydration, the child might go into hypotension due to excess loss of water from the body. So water loss in the form of sweat should be replaced. Sodium intake is important, so lemon juice, buttermilk with salt and tender coconut are recommended."

“Infants even refuse to take feed when dehydrated. Even mild dehydration should be treated with salt and water. Else they will go for severe dehydration which requires admission and be treated with IV fluids,” said Dr Srinivasan.

Dr C Rajendran, the senior general physician at Billroth Hospital, said heat exertion is common in children and adults. “People are coming with mild dehydration. So we are advising them to take electrolytes and to prevent further dehydration. They usually complain about fatigue, tiredness and loss of appetite.”

“Though heat exertion cases are common in summer, dehydration is difficult to differentiate from other causes. Vulnerable people should stay indoors in the hot summer. They should carry a bottle of water if they are going out,” said Dr S Chandrasekar, head of the Department, general medicine, Government Stanley Medical College Hospital.

Symptoms for heat related illness

Hot and dry skin, thirst, nausea/vomiting, headache, malaise, weakness, profuse, absent sweating, muscle cramps, lightheadedness, dizziness, tachycardia, tachypnoea, oliguria, syncope/ collapse, convulsions.
* Source: Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine guidelines

