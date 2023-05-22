Virudhunagar in TN begins its first phase of beautification project

Harini M By

Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: In just another two months, there will be more to the roads of Virudhunagar than just the buzzing traffic and the boring sidewalks. From Sivakasi Firecrackers and Srivilliputhur Palkova to Rajapalayam dogs and grizzled squirrels, one might be able to witness a slew of paintings on the public walls, which are synonymous with Virudhunagar and its culture.



The beautification project is an initiative by District Collector V P Jeyaseelan, who instructed the civic bodies, including the municipalities, corporations and town panchayats, to identify locations that need a facelift. The initiative has been put forth to prevent people from sticking posters and defacing the public walls, and to showcase culture and in turn, make the people feel good as they pass by the walls.



Speaking to TNIE, Assistant Director audit G Aravind said a total of 50 places were identified by the municipalities, corporation, and town panchayats for the first phase of this project and that the civic bodies concerned in the district will utilise their funds for creating the paintings in their areas. "Artists in the district and a team from Chennai have been roped in for this project. Artworks depicting special features of the district, including Srivilliputhur Palkova, Rajapalayam dog, Sivakasi crackers and Sathuragiri forest among others have been finalised to be drawn on the sidewalls of bridges by the team from Chennai," he said.

Meanwhile, local artists have already begun painting works in the Virudhunagar municipality. "In many cases, the artworks will also depend upon the nature of the building. For instance, themes related to hospitals were drawn at the Government Hospital in Virudhunagar. Likewise, the compounds of government schools will have pictures and quotes and proverbs from Thirukural," Aravind said, adding that the main overhead tanks will depict information regarding the schemes implemented by the state government.



"In order to ensure the durability of the walls and prevent them from wear and tear, emulsion paint is being used," said Rajkumar who, along with his team, has been roped in for painting the walls identified in the Virudhunagar Municipality. While officials firmly believe that the beautification works will prevent people from defacing the walls, instructions are to be given to the civic bodies to levy fine on the people who deface them, he said.

