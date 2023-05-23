Overhead water tank in Cuddalore emptied due to ‘poisoning’

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Tension prevailed at Srimushnam in Cuddalore district on Saturday night following rumours of mixing of poison in an overhead tank. However, following a thorough investigation it came to light that a group of men had climbed atop the tank to clear a beehive using fire torches, dispelling any fears of water poisoning.

Sources from Srimushnam said Angalamman temple in the village has an overhead tank with a capacity of three lakh litres. This is used to supply water to the village. On Saturday night, there was a power outage in the area. When the villagers contacted the electricity board office, they learnt that no power cuts were scheduled and there was nothing wrong in the power line.

In the meantime, some villagers spotted a group, wielding fire torches, near the overhead water tank. The news quickly spread and villagers suspected someone had intentionally mixed poison in the tank.

On information, Srimushnam police rushed to the spot. Panchayat officials also arrived on the scene. On instruction from higher officials, water was pumped out after collecting samples for testing. The tank was subsequently cleaned and refilled.

During the investigation, it came to light that there was a beehive under the water tank and people involved in work at the nearby temple would often get stung by the bees. To address the issue, a group of men decided to get rid of the hive. They cut off the power supply in the area, without informing the Electricity Board officials, in a bid to not attract the bees during the process. The youth then successfully removed the beehive using fire torches, said a police source.

Srimushnam police promptly informed the residents about the findings, reassuring them that the water in the tank was safe for consumption. The youth involved in the incident were cautioned and let off, said the police.

