Stalin to embark on week-long trip to Singapore, Japan

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin will be on a week-long visit to Singapore and Japan to invite investments to the state and also invite investors to Global Investors Meet scheduled to be held in Chennai in January 2024. Industries Minister TRB Rajaa and senior officials will accompany the chief minister. This is Stalin’s second visit abroad after becoming the chief minister to invite investments.

According to the tentative schedule, Stalin will have programmes in Singapore on Tuesday and reach Japan on the night of May 25. He will be leaving for Chennai on May 31.

On May 23, the chief minister will be meeting S Iswaran, Singapore Minister for Transport and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations, K Shanmugam SC, Minister for Home Affairs and Law, and CEOs of key industrial houses in Singapore - Temasek, Sembcorp, and CapitaLand Investment.

On Tuesday evening, Guidance Tamil Nadu, State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu, FameTN, Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission, and Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation will take part in an investors conference representing Tamil Nadu. MoUs will be signed with Singapore University of Technology and Design, Singapore India Partnership Office, and Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industries. After this, the chief minister will participate in a cultural event organised by Singapore Tamils.

In Japan, Stalin will be meeting industrial leaders from May 26 and invite them to the GIM 2024. Stalin will also take part in a conference aimed at encouraging Japanese industries to invest in Tamil Nadu. MoUs will be signed during his stay in Japan.

A release said so far the government delegation visited only Tokyo. But this time, the chief minister will visit Osaka, the commercial city of Japan, on invitation from industrialists, and hold talks with CEOs of various firms. In Osaka, Stalin will take part in an investors conference to be held in association with Japan External Trade Organisation. He will also attend a reception hosted by the Indian community.

During his visit to Tokyo, Stalin is scheduled to meet Yasutoshi Nishimura, Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan, and Ishiguro Norihiko, Chairman of JETRO. MoUs will be signed with two renowned industrial houses in Japan. Stalin will also visit the industrial centre there.

The release also said since July 2021, Tamil Nadu has signed MoUs for 226 projects bringing in investment of Rs 2,95,339 crore and employment opportunities for 4,12,565 people.

