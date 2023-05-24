Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Need to fight against NEET more seriously’

They also expressed their shock at the statement of the State Education Policy (SEP) high-level committee that it has not discussed the NEP 2020.

Published: 24th May 2023 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2023 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Candidates appearing for the TNPSC Group 1 exam at NKT school in Triplicane.

Representational image | EPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Platform for Common School System TN (SPCSS-TN) has asked the state government to take serious steps to abolish National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) instead of simply replying to the union government’s letters. They also expressed their shock at the statement of the State Education Policy (SEP) high-level committee that it has not discussed the NEP 2020.

Addressing newspersons, general secretary of SPCSS -TN, PB Prince Gajendra Babu, said the union government usually consolidates the clarifications sought by different ministries and sends it to the state governments. However, in the case of anti-NEET bill, the ministries have been asking for clarifications individually to waste time and their letters have not mentioned anywhere that the bill violates the constitution.

“It has been proved that NEET has only helped commercialise the school education system more by paving way for the crop up of more coaching centres, and also higher education. Instead of saying that it will continue the legal fight, the DMK government should talk to the people and make it a movement to abolish NEET,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
State Platform for Common School System TN NEET NEP 2020
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp