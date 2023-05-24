‘Need to fight against NEET more seriously’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Platform for Common School System TN (SPCSS-TN) has asked the state government to take serious steps to abolish National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) instead of simply replying to the union government’s letters. They also expressed their shock at the statement of the State Education Policy (SEP) high-level committee that it has not discussed the NEP 2020.

Addressing newspersons, general secretary of SPCSS -TN, PB Prince Gajendra Babu, said the union government usually consolidates the clarifications sought by different ministries and sends it to the state governments. However, in the case of anti-NEET bill, the ministries have been asking for clarifications individually to waste time and their letters have not mentioned anywhere that the bill violates the constitution.

“It has been proved that NEET has only helped commercialise the school education system more by paving way for the crop up of more coaching centres, and also higher education. Instead of saying that it will continue the legal fight, the DMK government should talk to the people and make it a movement to abolish NEET,” he said.

