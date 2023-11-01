18 illegal borewells sealed around Vallanadu blackbuck sanctuary: RTI reply

S Godson Wisely Dass By

THOOTHUKUDI: Thoothukudi district administration has sealed as many as 18 illegal bore wells in and around Vallanadu Blackbuck Sanctuary in Srivaikuntam taluk through an executive order dated September 11, revealed a reply to an RTI query filed by activist M Sugan Christopher. As per the RTI reply, the district administration received as many as 15 complaints regarding the operation of illegal borewells so far this year.

Vallanadu Blackbuck Sanctuary is the southernmost place in the country where endangered blackbuck antelope can be found. Vallanadu hill slopes comprise shrublands and dry grasslands and is home to a variety of flora and fauna. Another RTI reply obtained by Christopher reveals there are 255 blackbucks, 36 sambar deer and 53 spotted deer in and around the sanctuary as per the latest census conducted in 2021-22.

Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (ATREE) associate professor Mathivanan said there is only a minimal strength of the species now found in the sanctuary. "Tanks and ponds are the primary water source for these animals. A large number of deers are now out of the sanctuary boundary due to reduced water sources," he said.

Christopher pointed out that deer and other wild animals go into the nearby villages and hamlets in order to quench their thirst due to dried-up water resources in the Vallanadu hills. "When the monsoon slowed down, groundwater mafia drilled unauthorised borewells along Vallanadu foothills to supply water for commercial purpose, which contributed to the drying of water sources in the sanctuary," he said, adding that the closure of the bore wells will protect deers and other wild animals.

