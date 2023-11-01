Home States Tamil Nadu

18 illegal borewells sealed around Vallanadu blackbuck sanctuary: RTI reply

Vallanadu Blackbuck Sanctuary is the southernmost place in the country where endangered blackbuck antelope can be found.

Published: 01st November 2023 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2023 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Right to Information

Image used for representational purpose.

By S Godson Wisely Dass
Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  Thoothukudi district administration has sealed as many as 18 illegal bore wells in and around Vallanadu Blackbuck Sanctuary in Srivaikuntam taluk through an executive order dated September 11, revealed a reply to an RTI query filed by activist M Sugan Christopher. As per the RTI reply, the district administration received as many as 15 complaints regarding the operation of illegal borewells so far this year.

Vallanadu Blackbuck Sanctuary is the southernmost place in the country where endangered blackbuck antelope can be found. Vallanadu hill slopes comprise shrublands and dry grasslands and is home to a variety of flora and fauna. Another RTI reply obtained by Christopher reveals there are 255 blackbucks, 36 sambar deer and 53 spotted deer in and around the sanctuary as per the latest census conducted in 2021-22.

Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (ATREE) associate professor Mathivanan said there is only a minimal strength of the species now found in the sanctuary. "Tanks and ponds are the primary water source for these animals. A large number of deers are now out of the sanctuary boundary due to reduced water sources," he said.

Christopher pointed out that deer and other wild animals go into the nearby villages and hamlets in order to quench their thirst due to dried-up water resources in the Vallanadu hills. "When the monsoon slowed down, groundwater mafia drilled unauthorised borewells along Vallanadu foothills to supply water for commercial purpose, which contributed to the drying of water sources in the sanctuary," he said, adding that the closure of the bore wells will protect deers and other wild animals.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bore well Vallanadu Blackbuck SanctuaryATREE Thoothukud

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp