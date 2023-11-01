'He said he would treat my father in exchange for sexual favours': Drunk doctor booked in TN for sexually harrasing woman

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: An orthopedician was booked a couple of days after he allegedly sexually harassed a female attendant under the influence of alcohol in Thisayanvilai on October 26.

The family of the complainant has demanded that the accused be arrested and called the police biased for allegedly refusing to file an FIR.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim, who recently got married, the accused allegedly misbehaved with her on the pretext of examining her father at Jerry Hospital on October 26.

“At around 7.15 pm, I took my father to Jerry Hospital for a checkup. The accused asked me to wait. At 9 pm, I went to the doctor’s room and requested him to treat my father citing the delay. He brought me and my father to another room. He made my father lie on a bed and approached me and said he would treat my father in exchange for sexual favours. He forced me to sit beside him and locked the door. Panicked by this, I rushed out of the room,” read the complaint.

Shortly after, she said, the doctor chased her father out of the room when he confronted the accused. “The police should take action against him to ensure the safety of other women,” she said. Speaking to The New Indian Express, the father said that the nurses at the reception apologised to him, and defended the doctor’s actions by saying that he was in an inebriated state.

The father and daughter approached the Thisayanvilai police the next day. “My daughter and I had to wait at the station from 10 am to 7 pm. The police registered a CSR (community service register) based on her complaint, but refused to file an FIR. Some police personnel said that an FIR had been registered, but we were denied a copy. If the police do not arrest the doctor, we will stage a protest,” said the father.

When contacted, SP N Silambarasan said that an FIR was registered against the doctor and further investigation into the matter is on.

