Puducherry medical counselling cut-off date pushed to Nov 15: NMC

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The cloud of uncertainty over the future of 447 medical students in Puducherry has been cleared with the National Medical Commission (NMC) extending the date for completion of counselling to November 15 from September 30.

According to a notice released on Tuesday, the NMC has permitted state governments to conduct a special stray vacancy round of counselling from October 31. The process will be completed in four parts — registration, payment, choice filling, and locking till November 5; seat allotment on November 6 and 7; publication of results on November 7; and reporting at the allotted college from November 8 to 15. The decision came after the NMC approached the Supreme Court and sought an order to extend the deadline.

There are 11 MBBS seats vacant under the management quota in three private medical colleges. However, there are no vacant seats under the government quota.

Though the NMC has not given any specific order for Puducherry with regard to the second and third rounds of counselling which were conducted after the cut-off date, the initial rounds will be covered with the extended schedule, said CENTAC authorities. Reply to the show cause notices issued by the NMC to CENTAC and individual colleges have been sent. Any specific guideline provided by the NMC would be followed, they added.

Meanwhile, L-G Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed gratitude to PM Narendra Modi and the Union Ministries of Home Affairs and Health and Family Welfare. She also directed the officials to expedite the counselling process.

