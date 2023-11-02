Heritage value of Ooty station will not be affected during facelift: Railways

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Salem Railway division has said that redevelopment works being carried out in Udagamandalam station under the Amrit Bharat scheme will not affect its heritage value. According to sources, Udagamandalam and Coonoor stations would be redeveloped at a cost of Rs 7 crore and Rs 6.7 crore respectively.

The statement comes after activists alleged that officials had covered up two pit lines used for coach maintenance in Udhagamandalam. “The existing structures will not be disturbed and will only be renovated or retrofitted. The redevelopment works will enhance the visual appeal of the stations. Udagamandalam and Coonoor stations will have modern amenities for passengers keeping pace with the changing times,” said G Maria Michael, PRO of Salem Railway division.

“The works that are being carried out now in the railway land adjoining the Udagamandalam railway station pertain to the construction of a compound wall to protect the existing railway structures,” he said.

“To ease congestion, wider lanes will be provided for vehicles, along with two-wheeler and four-wheeler parking and separate pedestrian pathways, water supply, sanitation, and drainage arrangements and water supply will be ensured to cater to the growing needs of the stations and passengers,” the official added.

