Only 11 apply, Anna University pushes B.Voc deadline

Subashini Vijayakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anna University has extended the deadline to apply for the B.Voc. course to November 7 as only 11 applications have been received so far. The courses were introduced this academic year. According to Anna University vice-chancellor R Velraj, the institution is planning to start classes by November 15.

“This is the first year we have introduced the course. The admissions also began late due to which the enrolment is less. However, we are planning to start the course sometime. Once the students and parents are aware of job opportunities for these courses, we will get more admissions in the coming years,” he said. The university had introduced B.Voc. courses in logistics management at Kancheepuram University College of Engineering and in footwear manufacturing at the University College of Engineering in Arni. The three-year courses are planned to be conducted with inputs from the Sector Skill Councils (SSC). The last date to apply for the courses was earlier October 31.

“These vocational courses have been designed for students who are more focused on getting jobs rather than academics. As classes are mostly planned to be held in industries to provide students with practical knowledge, they will be ready for employment once the course is over without requiring much additional training. The central government is also planning to change the names of these degrees from Bachelor of Vocational to Bachelor of Skills as more demand is expected for these courses,” said Rajesh Rathinam, CEO of Leather Sector Skill Council which helped Anna University design the footwear manufacturing course.

Though 23 colleges have obtained permission from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to start work-integrated engineering courses, they are yet to take off as the admission policy is yet to be decided. However, sources said the courses will begin next year.

