Two Madurai students part of title-winning dueball team

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Two Madurai students were part of the Indian national team that bagged the championship at Bangabandhu International Dueball Series 2023 held in Bangladesh from October 20 to 24.

The Dueball Federation of India selected 12 members for the women's team. Four players from Tamil Nadu made it to the team. PS Vanavi Aadhirai and T Shalini, studying at Lady Doak College, were among these four.

"I was a national-level player in Throwball and got admission in the college through sports quota. The college encouraged me to get training in dueball. I have been practising the sport for the past three years and have bagged two gold medals at the national level and two gold medals at the state level. This was my first time participating in an international competition. Tamil Nadu government must recognise dueball and provide job opportunities to us," said Vanavi Aadhirai, who is studying final year of BA English.

T Shalini, a final year B.Com student in Lady Doak College, said she faced challenges in understanding the sport. "However, I was well-trained within six months. Dueball is played outdoors in the country while it is indoors in Bangladesh. The competition was between India and Bangladesh, which was organised by the Bangladesh Dueball Federation. Asian cup championship will commence on November 27 in India, where over ten countries will vie for the title," she added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

MADURAI: Two Madurai students were part of the Indian national team that bagged the championship at Bangabandhu International Dueball Series 2023 held in Bangladesh from October 20 to 24. The Dueball Federation of India selected 12 members for the women's team. Four players from Tamil Nadu made it to the team. PS Vanavi Aadhirai and T Shalini, studying at Lady Doak College, were among these four. "I was a national-level player in Throwball and got admission in the college through sports quota. The college encouraged me to get training in dueball. I have been practising the sport for the past three years and have bagged two gold medals at the national level and two gold medals at the state level. This was my first time participating in an international competition. Tamil Nadu government must recognise dueball and provide job opportunities to us," said Vanavi Aadhirai, who is studying final year of BA English.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); T Shalini, a final year B.Com student in Lady Doak College, said she faced challenges in understanding the sport. "However, I was well-trained within six months. Dueball is played outdoors in the country while it is indoors in Bangladesh. The competition was between India and Bangladesh, which was organised by the Bangladesh Dueball Federation. Asian cup championship will commence on November 27 in India, where over ten countries will vie for the title," she added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp