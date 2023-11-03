CM Stalin inaugurates mini stadium works in Kanniyakumari

By Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: At a function held in Chennai on Thursday by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated mini stadium works in Padmanabhapuram assembly constituency worth `3 crore through video conference.



District collector PN Sridhar lit the ceremonial lamp at the event and thanked the state government. "Based on the efforts from the chief minister and Milk and Dairy Development Minister T Mano Thangaraj, measures were taken to set up mini stadiums in Kanniyakumari, Colachel, Padmanabhapuram, Vilvancode and Killiyoor assembly constituencies. About 4.83 acres of land at Kalladimamoodu area in Padmanabhapuram assembly constituency was handed over to youth welfare and sports department, following which the mini stadium works were inaugurated," he said.



District sports officer Rajesh, Thiruvattar Tahsildar Murugan, and Kulasekaram town panchayat president Jeyanthi participated in the event.

