Radish farmers worried over flea beetle infestation in Dharmapuri

DHARMAPURI: Widespread flea beetle infestation has been spotted in radish crops in Karimangalam, Palacode and Morappur, threatening huge losses to farmers. Several traders have started returning the procured harvest citing the outbreak, farmers said. Due to its resilience, radish is cultivated on over 600 acres of land in Palacode, Karimangalam. However, in the last few months, several radish farms have been affected by pests.

Speaking to TNIE, K Manohar from Karimangalam said, “Karimangalam is one of the largest producers of radish in Tamil Nadu, with a key market in Chennai. On average, farmers harvest 100 to 150 quintals of radish from one acre. Recently, the radish trade has been disrupted by the flea beetle. This insect eats radish from the inside and makes it difficult to identify. A few weeks ago, over 200 kg of radish which we had sold to the Koyambedu market were returned by traders.”

Another farmer, R Perumal said, “Due to the insect attack, supply has reduced and prices have increased. At present a kilogram is sold at Rs 25 per kg in the retail market and wholesale it is Rs 15 per kg against its usual price of Rs 7 to 9 per kg, which is good. But we are not able to meet the demand because of the insect attacks.”

Deputy Director of Horticulture, Fathima said, “The sudden insect attack is the result of the failure in doing crop rotation. In a study we have been conducting for the past two weeks, we found that farmers sow radish at least eight times a year and this triggers the multiplication of insects, which is otherwise easily controllable. A single round of crop rotation could eliminate the problem. We have also recommended pesticides to farmers and other preventive measures, to tackle the issue”

