CM Stalin urges Centre to bring back Tharuvaikulam fishermen, their vessels

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The state government is pressing the union government to bring back Tharuvaikulam fishermen and their vessel from Maldives, said fisheries and animal husbandry minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan on Saturday.

Addressing reporters after inaugurating an 8-km 'Health Walk' on the South Beach Road in the presence of Collector G Lakshmipathy and Mayor NP Jegan Periyasamy, the minister said, "The measures to release the arrested fishermen and retrieve their vessel should be taken up by the union government through its external affairs ministry. Chief Minister MK Stalin has already urged the centre to intervene in the matter."



When asked about the pending cattle ambulance scheme, the minister said though the union government provided 246 ambulances, it has still not extended the 60% funds to afford a veterinarian, other staff, and fuel for these vehicles. "The centre has now released funds for five months. The state government is keen on rolling out the service soon," he added.

