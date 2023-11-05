Cyclonic circulation...: Tamil Nadu brace for more rains

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A cyclonic circulation over south Tamil Nadu and neighbouring regions, extending up to 5.8 kilometres above the mean sea level, is likely to bring heavy rain in isolated places in the state. While Nilgiris, Erode, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Tirupattur districts are set to receive rain on Sunday and Monday, Madurai, Vellore and Virudhunagar districts will receive rains on Monday alone. As far as Chennai is concerned, moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur in some areas in the next 48 hours.

On Saturday, from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm, Valparai in Coimbatore received 39 mm of rainfall, the highest in the state. Yercaud recorded 15 mm, Chennai’s Meenambakkam recorded 0.3 mm, and Taramani recorded 4 mm of rainfall.

In Madurai, heavy rain lashed parts of the city, leading to waterlogging in several residential areas. The district witnessed an average of 38.93 mm rainfall on Friday, with almost all areas receiving 20 - 30 mm rainfall. There were rains on Saturday as well.

Madurai Corporation Commissioner L Madhubalan said special teams have been deputed to clear clogging in the drains and channels in the city. “Suction machines are being used round the clock to prevent waterlogging on roads. Special teams are set to carry out night operations in case of rain issues,” he said.In Dindigul, continuous rain resulted in a tree fall near the 18th hairpin turn of Sirumalai Hills Road on Saturday, leading to a traffic block for almost an hour.

Due to heavy rain, a landslide occurred between Kallar and Coonoor railway stations of the Nilgiri Mountain Railway Track resulting in the railway cancelling two trains between Mettupalayam to Udagamandalam till Monday.

Revenue officials in Mettupalayam said 25 people have been given accommodation in a marriage hall in Mettupalayam as precautionary measure. One house located along Bhavani river at Bennal Nagar near Mettupalayam was completely damaged.

Mayiladuthurai district received a total rainfall of 147.9 mm with an average of 24.5 mm and Nagapattinam received a total rainfall of 232.1 mm with an average of 33.15 mm until Saturday morning.

Nagapattinam farmers, harvesting Kuruvai paddy, had trouble drying their crops.Due to incessant rains, holiday was declared for schools on Saturday in Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivaganga, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Mayiladuthurai districts.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: A cyclonic circulation over south Tamil Nadu and neighbouring regions, extending up to 5.8 kilometres above the mean sea level, is likely to bring heavy rain in isolated places in the state. While Nilgiris, Erode, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Tirupattur districts are set to receive rain on Sunday and Monday, Madurai, Vellore and Virudhunagar districts will receive rains on Monday alone. As far as Chennai is concerned, moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur in some areas in the next 48 hours. On Saturday, from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm, Valparai in Coimbatore received 39 mm of rainfall, the highest in the state. Yercaud recorded 15 mm, Chennai’s Meenambakkam recorded 0.3 mm, and Taramani recorded 4 mm of rainfall. In Madurai, heavy rain lashed parts of the city, leading to waterlogging in several residential areas. The district witnessed an average of 38.93 mm rainfall on Friday, with almost all areas receiving 20 - 30 mm rainfall. There were rains on Saturday as well.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Madurai Corporation Commissioner L Madhubalan said special teams have been deputed to clear clogging in the drains and channels in the city. “Suction machines are being used round the clock to prevent waterlogging on roads. Special teams are set to carry out night operations in case of rain issues,” he said.In Dindigul, continuous rain resulted in a tree fall near the 18th hairpin turn of Sirumalai Hills Road on Saturday, leading to a traffic block for almost an hour. Due to heavy rain, a landslide occurred between Kallar and Coonoor railway stations of the Nilgiri Mountain Railway Track resulting in the railway cancelling two trains between Mettupalayam to Udagamandalam till Monday. Revenue officials in Mettupalayam said 25 people have been given accommodation in a marriage hall in Mettupalayam as precautionary measure. One house located along Bhavani river at Bennal Nagar near Mettupalayam was completely damaged. Mayiladuthurai district received a total rainfall of 147.9 mm with an average of 24.5 mm and Nagapattinam received a total rainfall of 232.1 mm with an average of 33.15 mm until Saturday morning. Nagapattinam farmers, harvesting Kuruvai paddy, had trouble drying their crops.Due to incessant rains, holiday was declared for schools on Saturday in Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivaganga, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Mayiladuthurai districts. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp