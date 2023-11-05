Home States Tamil Nadu

Open-end spinning mills to halt op from Nov 7 over rise in material cost in Tamil Nadu

Speaking to media persons, the president of OSMA, G Arulmozhi said mills have been procuring cotton waste from spinning mills at a hiked price.

Published: 05th November 2023 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2023 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Functioning of a private cotton mill in Coimbatore | a raja chidambaram

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore-based Open End Spinning Mill Association on Friday announced that more than 600 Open End (OE) spinning mills will halt production from November 7 as they are unable to withstand the rising cost of raw material and decreasing yarn price.

Speaking to media persons, the president of OSMA, G Arulmozhi said mills have been procuring cotton waste from spinning mills at a hiked price. “With the cotton waste from spinning mills, we produce 25 lakh kg of grey cotton yarn, and with the plastic PET bottle fibre and post-garment cutting wastes, we produce 15 lakh kg of coloured cotton yarn daily. We send these to power loom and handloom units in the state, and they manufacture products like bed sheets, lungis and towels,” he said.

“We have been buying cotton waste from spinning mills at a higher cost for the last year. Spinning mills sell us waste cotton at 60% of the price of cotton. If calculated based on this, if a kilogram of cotton costs Rs 165, waste cotton should be sold for Rs 97 per kg. However, we are now buying it for Rs 117 per kg,” he said. “Despite paying a huge price for the raw material, the manufactured yarns are not getting at a fair price in the markets today,” he added.

He said that due to the hiked tariff, including peak hour and fixed demand charges, the mills are paying huge EB bills. On the other hand, the 11% tax charges levied on cotton import affects OE mills. Arulmozhi urged the state government to reverse the fixed demand charges. He added that more than 600 mills will halt their production as a protest from November 7 to 30 and due to the protest, Rs 60 crore will be lost per day.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
spinning mills raw material yarn price Price hike Cotton handloom

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp