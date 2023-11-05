Home States Tamil Nadu

St Mary's College begins evening tuition at Tamil Nadu's Kalangarai village

The college, in association with Sudar Trust in Palayakayal, has arranged evening tuition for the children of Kalangarai village at the panchayat union primary school.

Published: 05th November 2023

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Under the union government's Unnath Bharat Abhiyan scheme, the Department of Mathematics at St. Mary's College has adopted Kalangarai village and established a tuition centre there. "The scheme aims to foster development in rural areas by promoting higher education institutions and driving sustainable development. It encourages colleges to participate in the socio-economic progress of rural India through innovative projects and research," a statement from the college said.

Within the framework of the Unnath Bharat Abhiyan scheme, the mathematics department has organised community development programmes, including medical camps, awareness programmes on health and hygiene, dengue awareness, and training programmes designed to enhance the economic condition of women.

The college, in association with Sudar Trust in Palayakayal, has arranged evening tuition for the children of Kalangarai village at the panchayat union primary school. The trust provides financial assistance for these evening classes. More than 50 students from the village are expected to benefit from these classes, the statement added.

St. Mary's College Principal Rev. Sister Dr. Jessie Fernando, Village Head Kalangarai Pon Lingam, Deputy Principal Dr. Sister. Kulandai Therese, volunteer Thanga Valli, tuition teacher Bevin, and UBA in-charge Dr. Priscilla Pacifica of the department of mathematics were present during the launch of the classes. 

